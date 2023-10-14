Referee Jaco Peyper goes off injured in Wales v Argentina quarter-final

The South African official had to leave the field in Marseille with a calf problem

Jaco Peyper has sent plenty of players from the field in his refereeing career but this time the South African official was forced to trudge off himself after suffering a calf injury in the Wales v Argentina quarter-final.

Assistant referee Karl Dickson took over refereeing duties when Peyper was forced off after 15 minutes in Marseille. The Englishman was met with a swathe of boos from the Argentina fans in the crowd for the remainder of the first half.

Watch as Peyper goes off injured

Before making his departure from the Stade Velodrome, 43-year-old Peyper shook hands with both captains, Jac Morgan of Wales and Julian Montoya of Argentina.

Peyper’s early bath caused a stir on social media with rugby fans and onlookers alike.

One wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Feel for Jaco Peyper having to come off, he’ll be devastated. Very seldom have to sub off a ref.”

Some even made jokes about Dickson’s failure to hand out any cards after taking over the reins. One said: “Did Jaco Peyper forget to give Karl Dickson the cards when he went off?”

It was the second successive Wales quarter-final that the South African had been appointed to after taking charge of Warren Gatland’s side when they took on France back in 2019. Wales won by just a single point, prevailing 20-19.

France’s Sébastien Vahaamahina was sent off by Peyper for elbowing Wales back-row Aaron Wainwright in the head during a maul. Peyper later controversially posed for a photo with Wales fans with his elbow out and was not handed a semi-final tie by World Rugby.

