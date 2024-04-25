Regan Grace signs for Bath after successful return from injury hell

Grace has joined the Premiership side

Regan Grace signs for Bath after rehabilitating his injury with the club.

The Welsh winger, who switched codes from league after making 143 appearances for St Helens, ruptured his Achilles before a move to Racing 92. He joined Bath on a short term deal to heal his injury back in February. Grace played in both of Bath’s friendlies against Gloucester and Leinster in March and has now signed a new deal.

The length of the contract has not been confirmed.

Johann van Graan, said: “Regan has impressed both on and off the pitch over the last few months. He has a clear point of difference in his play and that will be very valuable for our team. It’s great to have Regan on board.”

Grace won three Super League Grand Finals with St Helens. He also won one Challenge Cup.

Grace adds to the star signings Bath are adding to their ranks. They have also recently signed up Guy Pepper from Newcastle as well as re-signing some of their biggest players like Joe Cokanasiga.

Other stars such as Cameron Redpath and Tom de Glanville are also remaining at the club. Marquee signing Finn Russell joined before the current season and is reportedly the highest paid rugby player in the world in his Bath deal.

Bath’s form this season has gone from strength to strength. They are currently in the top four and are bidding to make the Premiership play-offs. If they do so they will be the first Bath side since 2020 to reach the semi-finals.

The last time the club reached the final was in 2015 but they were beaten by London club Saracens.

