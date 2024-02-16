Grace has played both codes after playing league for St Helens

Regan Grace has signed a short-term deal with Premiership club Bath to continue the rehabilitation on his Achilles injury.

The Welsh winger sustained the injury just before a move to Racing 92 before re-rupturing the achilles after a return to training. The 27-year-old switched codes after making 143 appearances for league side St Helens.

Grace is targeting full fitness by March and he will be available for selection for Bath’s two friendlies against Leinster and Gloucester, scheduled for the same month.

Two other players have signed short-term deals with Bath in order to rehab injuries. Blue Bulls’ Jacques du Plessis is linking up with the club’s medical team. If he progresses to playing fitness the two clubs have agreed a provisional deal to keep Du Plessis at Bath until the end of the season.

Neil le Roux has also joined the west country club but details around the deal have not been confirmed.

Bath are having a markedly better season this campaign, the club are third in the Premiership table with seven wins from 12 games.

Their improved form is in part down to their new signings, namely Finn Russell. The Scotland international moved to Bath from Racing 92 and the fly-half said it was coach Johann van Graan that persuaded him to sign.

“I actually spoke to them [Bath] before I went to Racing, six years ago,” Russell told TNT Sports. “But I think at that point I was too set and fixed on going to France. “And then this time I was open to potentially coming back and playing in a different league again. Speaking to Johann, from getting to know him now I think he’s a great coach, a really good guy and it was probably him that sold me Bath.”

