One man was wounded and taken to hospital. There has been one arrest

Reports of a shooting incident at Georgian Rugby Union

It has been reported in the Georgian media that a shooting incident took place yesterday afternoon at the Georgian Rugby Union headquarters in Tbilisi.

It has been made public that one individual, Ramaz Kharazishvili, was wounded in the incident and that his injuries are “not life-threatening”. Kharazishvili, who has represented Georgia in sevens, is reportedly a critic of the union.

According to acting GRU president Tornike Gogebashvili, the union have cooperated fully with the authorities.

In a statement given to 1tv.ge and confirmed by Rugby World, Gogebashvili said of the incident: “Ramaz Kharazishvili has been wounded in the leg. The injuries are not life-threatening. We called the police, all the employees of the Rugby Union cooperate with the law enforcers.”

According to police.ge, officers from the Vake-Saburtalo Main Division of the Tbilisi Police Department detained someone after on-scene investigations. A Ministry of Internal Affairs report said the individual was arrested in Mtskheta for “causing health damage on purpose as well as for illegal purchase–keeping and carrying of firearm”.

In the report, they state that it was established that the accused had discharged a firearm following a dispute and that “the wounded person has been transferred to the hospital, where he is undergoing respective medical treatment. His life is no longer in danger.”

It was recently anounced that Georgia will take part in the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup in November and December, being placed in Group A of the competition alongside England, Ireland and Wales. Their first match is set for 3pm on the 14 November, against England at Twickenham.

