RFU council member banned from Twickenham for N-word slur

The racist comment was made during the 2022 Six Nations

A former RFU council member has been banned from Twickenham after using the N-word when speaking to a volunteer.

Alex Murphy, an ex-London Irish prop, made the racist comment during England v Wales in the 2022 Six Nations,

Murphy has been handed a “time-limited” ban and has had his status as a ‘distinguished member’ revoked after admitting to making the remark. The news comes a month after the RFU published a report which found that racism exists in the sport at all levels.

An independent disciplinary panel found that Murphy told another volunteer “you realise they don’t let n****** in the Royal Box” in the council box and then is said to have repeated the comment in the bar afterwards.

Murphy was challenged on the comment by the volunteer over WhatsApp and later called them to apologise.

In the summary judgment, the panel wrote: “All of those are who serve on council or who are elected to a position such as distinguished member, hold positions of authority. The position brings with it high expectations of behaviour and a breach of this nature would, in the view of this panel, represent a very serious breach by any person in a similar position.

“We agree with the RFU that the language was archaic and incredibly offensive and there can be no excuse for not knowing it was so offensive and for continuing to use it. The language goes against the core principles of the game and the changes that the RFU and the game of rugby worldwide has been pursing for some time.

“We agree with the submission made to us that the only appropriate sanction is to recommend to the body that gifts individuals the distinguished membership, the RFU council, that Mr Murphy be removed as a distinguished member and consequent on his removal as a distinguished member.”

