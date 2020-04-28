In these uncertain times, we thought it best to look at the lighter side of rugby

Rugby photos to make you smile

We are all still in the midst of lockdown and the weather where you are may not be that great either. So in an effort to lighten the mood a little, we have delved into the archives to find fun, funny, quirky rugby photos that might put a smile on your face.

These aren’t necessarily photos of the finest moments in the game, but rather more light-hearted snaps that show the brighter side of the game. From action to feature shots and even the odd candid snap, we are celebrating the more amusing aspects of our sport!

Related: Stunning Six Nations pictures through the years

We’ve all seen Manu Tuilagi’s ‘bunny ears’ on Prime Minister Davidi Cameron in 2013, after the victorious Lions tour of Australia, but here are a few other hidden gems, forgotten treasures, bright action images and hilarious hi-jinks…

You may have spotted Micky Skinner, Will Carling and Rupert Moon amongst the Barbarians at the Hong Kong Sevens in 1991. Anyone else stand out for you?

There’s long legs and long necks at Welsh training in 2015.

More Welsh hi-jinks here as Jonathan Humphreys is doused in Johannesburg – it had just been anounced that the hooker would captain a young Welsh team against the Springboks in July 1995.

There was this light-on-the-feet moment from some Springboks on the Avenue de l’Opéra in Paris, in the Sixties.

If we stick with touring there are also these crackers:

On a quick zip around the UK, we’ve also eyed these shots from down the years. But first, a more modern snap:

In the image to the left, below this, you can see former England back-row Andy Ripley– of Rosslyn Park – posing with three women, including gymnast Suzanne Dando, back in 1975. But how does it compare to the image beside it, of France’s Jean Gachassin, Benoit Dauga and Walter Spanghero in 1967?

Back on the home trail, we have these colourful editions from the club game:

And then, simply because French rugby can be a magical, unexplained wonder, we have a selection of images from the Gallic game – some involving French teams and others taken in the country. This last section is the pièce de résistance…

In truth we could have found quite a few photos of Yoann Huget (hugging it out on the right) and lots and lots of crazy fans enjoying themselves at a few big-time matches. But in the end we focussed on the top players and coaches or famous visitors to France. So how about some of these, then…

We could put up loads more – there is a wealth of All Blacks promo shots, for example, with Jonah Lomu carrying Martina Hingis or 2003 squad members covered in black paint and jumping onto canvas. There are also too many pictures out there of streakers or players getting their shorts pulled down. How could we pick?!

If you want to send us any of their funny rugby snaps – or any pics at all you are particularly proud of – they may make it into the magazine. Simply contact us at rugbyworldletters@ti-media.com

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.