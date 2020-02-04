Check out this gallery of little-known and off-the-wall pictures

Stunning Six Nations pictures through the years

Every year, we cannot help but get excited about the Six Nations. And already, the 2020 edition of the grand competition has us buzzing. Round One was excellent. However, while we enjoy all of the action on TV and will share lots of clips and gifs of wonderful moments from seasons gone by, there is more to see.

Below is a gallery of snapshots from previous seasons in Six Nations history. Many of them you may never have seen before. There are some absolute crackers in there so enjoy!

THE LIGHTER SIDE

Lets get off to a nice easy start with these funnier numbers…

MATCH ACTION

There are some great snaps from general play…

THE ARTY ONES

Of course, no Six Nations is complete without a few arty shots thrown in!

Which photo was your favourite? Maybe you have better memories or pictures of your own too. Why not let us know by contacting us on social media or by sending us an email at rugbyworldletters@ti-media.com

The March 2020 issue of Rugby World – a Six Nations special – is on sale now.

Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.