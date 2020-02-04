Stunning Six Nations pictures through the years

Check out this gallery of little-known and off-the-wall pictures

Every year, we cannot help but get excited about the Six Nations. And already, the 2020 edition of the grand competition has us buzzing. Round One was excellent. However, while we enjoy all of the action on TV and will share lots of clips and gifs of wonderful moments from seasons gone by, there is more to see.

Below is a gallery of snapshots from previous seasons in Six Nations history. Many of them you may never have seen before. There are some absolute crackers in there so enjoy!

THE LIGHTER SIDE

Lets get off to a nice easy start with these funnier numbers…

Mirror image: Martin Johnson faces his caricature in 2003 (Getty Images)

 

Eye eye: Bernard Laporte after a loss to Scotland in 2006 (Getty Images)

 

That’s pants: Paul O’Connell with a familiar prank in 2009 (Getty Images)

 

Cover: Cendric Heymans, 2005 (Getty Images)

Cowboy: Fred Michalak, 2006 (Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Traffic offence: Scotland’s James Craig in a Ferrari, 2001 (Getty Images)

 

Former club mates: Johnny Sexton and Nathan Hines, 2016 (Getty Images)

 

Hands up: Sam Warburton and Ryan Jones, 2012 (Getty Images)

 

Slaps: England, 2011 (Getty Images)

Shorts: Scott Murray, 2005 (Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MATCH ACTION

There are some great snaps from general play…

Anticipate: Noa Nakaitaci waits for the ball, 2017 (Getty Images)

 

Hungry: England defend their line in 2000 (Getty Images)

 

Diving in: England and Ireland jump to it in 2004. (Getty Images)

 

Doubled: Gavin Henson and Brian O’Driscoll, 2009. (Getty Images)

 

Always thinking: Cheeky Maxime Medard in 2013 (Getty Images)

 

Bookends: A Scotland double tackle in 2018 (Getty Images)

 

Whack: Scott Williams on O’Driscoll, 2014 (Getty Images)

 

Mine: Mike Brown and Ali Price, 2017. (Getty Images)

 

Spring: Mathieu Bastareaud dives for ball, 2018. (Getty Images)

 

Topless: Alex Dunbar loses his shirt, 2014. (Getty Images)

 

Pointed: England’s Joe Marler and Jack Nowell, 2017 (Getty Images)

 

One-handed: Virimi Vakatawa jumps to catch, 2016. (Getty Images)

 

Bingo: Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi and Elliot Dee, 2019. (Getty Images)

 

THE ARTY ONES

Of course, no Six Nations is complete without a few arty shots thrown in!

Lone piper: Performing at Murrayfield in 2018. (Getty Images)

 

White lines: An aerial shot of snow in Rome, 2012 (Getty Images)

 

All alone: France’s Fulgence Ouedraogo in the changing room, 2013 (Getty Images)

 

Catching light: Italian flanker Mauro Bergamasco, in 2007 (Getty Images)

 

Lined up: England face their backroom staff, 2014 (Getty Images)

 

Behind closed doors: Philippe Saint-Andre at a press conference, 2013 (Getty Images)

 

Flash: England’s Jonny May runs with a ball in training, 2018. (Getty Images)

 

 

Eyes on the prize: Prowling Sergio Parisse of Italy, 2016 (Getty Images)

 

Stretched out: France prepare to train, 2017 (Getty Images)

