Rugby World Cup preview edition released

Ahead of the 2023 tournament in France, the Rugby World preview edition is on shelves now!

It’s finally here. Well, almost. The Rugby World Cup 2023 is just about upon us and our Rugby World Cup preview issue has everything you need to know ahead of the tournament in France.

Of course, there could be no other cover star this month than the Webb Ellis trophy. Resplendent on the centre of the page, South Africa’s name the last to be etched onto the surface back in 2019. Who will be the lucky ones in 2023?

In your bumper World Cup package, you have two magazines and one wallchart. The normal Rugby World is joined by a special Born to Dare supplement packed with World Cup stars like the All Blacks’ Will Jordan and Ireland’s Conor Murray.

We have covered EVERY single one of the 20 teams taking part in our comprehensive guide to the tournament. On top of that, we have pinpointed the key players you need to watch out for and our predictions about how far each team will go.

There are exclusive interviews with England prop Kyle Sinckler and Wales second row Adam Beard plus much, much more.

What is in the Rugby World Cup preview edition (October)?

In the main magazine we have:

Guides for every single team (across Pool A, B, C and D) featuring World Cup highs, lows, facts, previous records, strengths, weaknesses, key player and a look at the coach and their support staff

England prop Kyle Sinckler exclusive interview on his road to redemption after 2019 final disappointment

We have a downtime with Wales second row Adam Beard

We go inside the mind of Ireland wing Mack Hansen

Mark Palmer interviews Italy’s Cannone brothers on their emergence for the national team

Tom English speaks to Scotland’s No1 scrum-half Ben White

What it’s like to play for two nations at a World Cup

We hear about Portugal’s livewire scrum-half Samuel Marques

We put the spotlight on South Africa’s veteran No 8 Duane Vermeulen

Italy’s Cannone brothers go under the Rugby World microscope

Stephen Jones examines whether it’s now or never when it comes to the northern hemisphere winning the World Cup

England’s George Ford teaches us how to plan strike moves

Secret Player: “Chile could become Rugby World Cup’s Eddie the Eagle”

In the Born to Dare mini magazine we have:

New Zealand’s Will Jordan

Ireland’s Conor Murray

Georgia’s Beka Gigashvili

Argentina’s Agustín Creevy

Rugby World Cup stats

Rugby World Cup timeline

PLUS: A two-sided wallchart for you to stick up at home or in the office, so you can keep track of all the games at the World Cup.

