Rugby World Cup tickets STILL available

Don't miss out on France 2023

Rugby World Cup tickets are still available with just six months to go until the tournament gets underway with arguably the most exciting opening game ever as hosts France take on New Zealand in Paris.

While the main ticket windows may have have passed, there are still tickets up for grabs on the official resale site with fans now able to offload unwanted tickets at any time.

Read more: Rugby World Cup fixtures

With 48 spectacular games in store, if you haven’t sorted travel plans or got yourself a ticket to at least one of the matches across France this autumn, then there is still time to make sure you don’t miss out on the hottest ticket in town.

At the time of writing, Rugby World Cup tickets are currently available for Uruguay v Namibia on Wednesday 27 September in Lyon but supporters can check back at regular intervals for other matches as more are likely to become available as we approach the competition which kicks off on September 8 and lasts until October 28 with the final at the Stade de France.

Ireland are the world’s No 1 side and underlined that ranking with a superb Guinness Six Nations campaign as Andy Farrell’s team won a Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time in their history.

Related: Where are England playing in France in Rugby World Cup?

But the Men in Green have reigning champions South Africa in their pool and if they make it to the quarter-finals are set to face one of France and New Zealand in the last eight.

Ireland have never made it past the quarter-final stage of a World Cup and despite their superb recent form will have to do it the hard way this time around if they are to give departing captain Johnny Sexton the perfect send-off.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.