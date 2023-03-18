Where will England play in France at the Rugby World Cup 2023?

England will be looking to lift the trophy 20 years after their only World Cup win

England will attempt to go one better and raise the trophy at the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, but where will they play across the country?

In 2019 they got to the final with an impressive win over New Zealand. But they fell to a 32-12 defeat at the hands of South Africa which stopped them bringing the World Cup home for a second time. England won the title in 2003.

Their first hurdle for the trophy in 2023 will be the pool stage. They will play four other nations in the first stage of the tournament, being held in September and October. They will face Argentina, Japan, Chile and Samoa in the pool D.

Their route to the final will be determined where they finish in their pool.

But where will England play their matches? Below is a full list of their fixtures and where the games will be held.

England fixtures: Where England will play at World Cup in France

Saturday 9 September

England v Argentina, 8pm, Stade Velodrome – Marseille

Sunday 17 September

England v Japan, 8pm, Stade de Nice – Nice

Saturday 23 September

England v Chile, 4.45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy – Lille

Saturday 7 October

England v Samoa, 4.45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy – Lille

If England progress past the pool stage they will play their quarter-final at Stade Velodrome in Marseille. Both the winner and runner-up of pool D will play their last eight match at the stadium.

Both semi-finals will be played at the Stade de France in Paris as well as the bronze final and the final.

One player England may have to do without at the World Cup is Ollie Chessum. He dislocated his ankle ahead of their Ireland Six Nations match but head coach Steve Borthwick is hopeful the Leicester Tigers second-row will be available.

“I think you’ve seen the growth of a player who looked at home at this level,” said Borthwick. “I was chatting to him this morning and the determination he has to be back on the field and back in an England shirt is quite immense. He will have the opportunity to be fit and back on the field for the Rugby World Cup.”

