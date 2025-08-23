The two British sides get the pool B action underway in Salford.

Whether you’re viewing online or on TV, you’ll find all the information you need to watch Scotland v Wales live streams wherever you are on planet Earth. We also have information on how fans in the UK and Ireland can watch for free.

How to watch Scotland v Wales: At a glance

FREE Scotland v Wales streams in the UK

This encounter between the Six Nations rivals has been given big game billing by the BBC, who are broadcasting every minute for free on their flagship BBC One terrestrial channel. You can also watch a free Scotland v Wales live stream on BBC iPlayer. You can watch the pre-match build-up from 2.15pm BST, ahead of the 2.45pm kick-off.

BBC iPlayer is free to use but an up-to-date TV Licence is a legal requirement to stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration to access the service.

Don’t worry if you’re going to be outside the UK this weekend. You can still watch this all-British clash with the help of a VPN. Read on to find out more.

Watch Scotland v Wales from anywhere

Geo-blocking means that you might not be able to watch your usual streaming services when you’re vacationing overseas. Luckily, there is a way to take your usual Scotland v Wales live stream with you on your travels. It’s called a VPN and it’s a useful addition to your holiday kit bag.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your laptop, smartphone or tablet’s IP address, making the device appear to be back in your home country. The result? You can tune into your favourite Women’s Rugby World Cup fixtures as if you were sitting in your own living room. Good VPNs are also excellent news for your online security, whether you’re home or away.

There’s no shortage of VPNs to choose from but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon NordVPN is currently top of the world rankings.

“NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money,” say Tom’s Guide, which is quite the endorsement. It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and also comes with a money-back guarantee and a big discount! View Deal Watch Scotland v Wales FOR FREE in Ireland It’s good news for rugby fans in Ireland because Scotland v Wales is one of the matches being streamed for free on the RTÉ Player – you can watch through the app or the in-browser player, and no sign-up is required. If you prefer to watch on terrestrial TV, the game is also available on RTÉ2. Coverage gets underway at 2.30pm IST on Saturday. Scotland v Wales live streams in the United States As is for the case for every game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Scotland v Wales live streams will be available on Paramount+ in the United States. Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. New subscribers can also take advantage of a week-long free trial. The game is also available on CBS Sports, which is available through Fubo if you don’t have cable. Kick-off is at 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT on Saturday morning. Stream Scotland v Wales in Australia You can watch Scotland v Wales live streams ad-free on streaming service Stan Sport in Australia. It costs $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan. This is a late-night kick-off down under, with the game getting underway at 11.45pm AEST on Saturday night. How to watch Scotland v Wales in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to every game of the tournament, including Scotland v Wales. The game kicks off at 1.45am NZST in the small hours of Sunday morning.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

