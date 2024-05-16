Saracens confirm Vunipola brothers and their cousin to leave club

Saracens lose three more players

Saracens have confirmed Billy, Mako and Manu Vunipola are all leaving the club this summer.

The high profile players join Owen Farrell in departing the defending Premiership champions. Each of the players next clubs have not been confirmed. It is thought Billy and Mako are heading to France. Mako has retired from international duty but Billy has not. A move to France would rule him out of England contention.

Billy won five Premiership trophies and three European titles since signing in 2013.

Billy Vunipola said: “It’s been a honour to represent the people and this great club, through the highs and lows I’ve enjoyed it all. I will treasure my time here for the rest of my life!”

Mako won the same amount of trophies as his brother at the club. He joined the club in 2011 and came through the academy.

Mako Vunipola added: “I’m grateful for everything this club has given me. I’ve grown up at this place and it will be forever in my heart. Thank you.”

Manu has won two Premiership titles, a Championship trophy and the Champions Cup with the club. He came through the academy and made his senior debut in 2018.

Manu Vunipola said: “I started as a young 14 year old in the academy and can proudly say I’ve played a senior game for this team which was always a dream of mine.

“I’m so thankful for the memories I’ve made here, so thankful to the players who’ve helped me past and present and to the fans who have been patient with me and supported me, thank you.”

Mark McCall said on all three players: “To watch Billy develop into a world class number eight and a thoughtful, supportive team mate has been a privilege for us all.

“He has contributed enormously to the progress we have made as a club. On the field his intuition and amazing skill set combined with his competitive spirit and physical attributes made him a force to be reckoned with.

“Off the field Billy was sensitive to the needs of the group and a fantastic mentor to many younger players.

“Few players change how their position is played. Mako’s all-around skillset, rugby intelligence and physicality made us – as coaches – rethink what’s possible from a loosehead prop.

“Mako has achieved a phenomenal amount in the game; three Lions Tours, multiple England caps and being central to all Saracens has created.

“A good friend and dedicated family man, Mako will forever be a part of the Saracens family.

“Manu has given his heart and soul to this club and we have loved watching him develop from boy to man.

“His brilliant attitude to learning has developed his game superbly and we wish him all the best in his next chapter. He is a fantastic person who will be missed by everyone at the club.”

