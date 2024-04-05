Johnson joins to fill the position depth

Saracens have signed fly-half Louie Johnson from Newcastle on a long term deal.

Johnson, 20, made his debut for Newcastle in 2022 but has become a regular starter for the side. His on pitch performances have impressed and he has won caps for England U20s.

Johnson will join at the start of next season and his signing comes just days after Saracens also signed up Crusaders number 10 Fergus Burke.

The defending Premiership champions have needed to bring in fly-halves after Owen Farrell announced he would be leaving at the end of the season to join Racing 92. Captain Farrell, who has been at the club since he was 14, made the decision after he took a break from international duty with England.

There have also been reports Manu Vunipola is leaving Saracens at the end of the season. The news has not yet been confirmed but the Johnson signing highlights the club need depth in the shirt.

Johnson said: “I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be joining such a prestigious club. Saracens is full of world class players and coaches and I can’t wait to learn from them.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall had praise for his new signing.

“Louie has shown considerable promise so early in his career,” he said. “We were very impressed with the maturity with which he handled his exposure to both Premiership and European competition.

“We are confident that we can help him fulfil his clear potential in the years to come.”

Saracens will be aiming to send their current players off with silverware. The club are currently third in the Premiership table with four rounds of the regular season to go.

Saracens are also still in the Champions Cup and play Bordeaux Begles on Saturday in the last 16.

