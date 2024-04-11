Saracens stalwart to retire at the end of the season after glittering career

Alex Lewington will hang up his boots

Saracens stalwart Alex Lewington is to retire from rugby at the end of the season, saying “all good things must come to an end”.

The 32-year-old bows out with three Premiership titles, a European Cup and as the 12th-highest try-scorer in the Premiership. He may add to his trophy collection before his retirement with Saracens in the running for the Premiership this campaign.

“I’ve decided to retire from professional rugby at the end of the current season,” Lewington told the club website. “I can’t express what the sport has given me; friendships, purpose, happiness and the chance to live my dream.

“I’d like to thank my family for all the support they’ve given me. To my parents, thank you for allowing me to follow my dreams. Your unconditional love and support has meant the world to me. To my wife Laura, thank you for being an incredible sound board and locking things down at home when I’ve been away. Whether times have been good or bad, you’ve always had my back and I’m so grateful.

“I’ve had the privilege of playing with some amazing players and meeting some brilliant people. There’s been so many amazing days on the pitch but I’ve also loved every second of everything that comes with it.

“With that being said, there’s plenty of rugby to be played over the remainder of this season and I’m looking forward to ripping in with this special Saracens group.”

Before joining Saracens in 2018 he played for Leicester, Nottingham and London Irish.

Saracens director of rugby added Mark McCall added: “I can’t speak highly enough of Lewy’s contribution to the club both on and off the field. An incredibly consistent performer week in week out and a teammate who was respected by everybody for his decency and loyalty.”

