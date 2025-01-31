Scotland v Italy predictions Six Nations 2025: Can the Azzurri win again?

Gregor Townsend's side are looking for revenge after defeat in Rome in 2024

Is it finally Scotland’s year? Time will tell but their opening match against Italy at home on Saturday will go a long way to setting the tone for Gregor Townsend’s troops. Here are our Scotland v Italy predictions.

The Azzurri stunned the Scots in Rome last year and will be looking to back up a stellar 2024 campaign but face a tough task at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

Scotland v Italy predictions

Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: Scotland 36-14 Italy

Scotland have had more false dawns than an insomniac but might this year be different? Certainly they turned on the style last autumn, when they dispatched Australia with an ease that none of the other home nations could manage.

The thorny issue is the loss of injured captain Sione Tuipulotu, the heart of their bewitching attacking shape. Nobody does a no-look pass like Tuipulotu, whose centre partnership with Huw Jones could resurface later this year with the Lions.

Scotland have a strong set-piece and defence and will savour a draw that begins with back-to-back matches at Murrayfield.

Italy, so impressive a year ago, have slipped a little. For all the kudos of seeing Benetton qualify for the Champions Cup knockout stage, and the memory of a stirring victory over the Scots last March, they face a daunting afternoon on Saturday if the hosts hit their straps.

Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Scotland 33-12 Italy

Every year my heart tells me that this is Italy’s year when they finally surprise the world and win a Six Nations.

My head, however, tells me that it will be a tough hangover for Gonzalo Quesada’s side following the dizzying heights of the 2024 championship. Italy were meek in the Autumn, scraping past Georgia in a game they probably deserved to lose.

Benetton and Zebre have been in respectable form in the URC but I think consistency will elude Italy, starting with Scotland this weekend. While missing Sione Tuipulotu, Scotland still have Finn Russell conducting the orchestra and the ability to score from anywhere thanks to Duhan van der Merwe, Darcy Graham and Blair Kinghorn – as potent a back three as they come.

There’s also Lions selection to consider, an added spark to the Scottish fire this year. It should be enough to get Scotland off to a winning start in Edinburgh this Saturday.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: Scotland 19-22 Italy

Who doesn’t love an underdog? Italy beat Scotland last year and, yes, that was in Rome but why can’t they repeat the trick in Edinburgh…?

With Scotland missing Sione Tuipulotu, Italy will be fancying their chances given their midfield is a particular strongpoint with last year’s Player of the Championship Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex dovetailing so well.

Scotland are also looking thin on the ground in the engine room with Scott Cummings out of the tournament. Jonny Gray is back after choosing to skip the autumn to stay with Bordeaux but he’s had very little game time to get up to a Test-match level. Call me crazy, but I can see Italy nicking this one to really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

Kick-off time: 2.15pm GMT – Sat 1 Feb

TV channel: BBC (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Capacity: 67,144

Scotland v Italy head-to-head results

2024 Six Nations: Italy 31-29 Scotland

2023 RWC warm-up: Scotland 25-13 Italy

2023 Six Nations: Scotland 26-14 Italy

2022 Six Nations: Italy 22-33 Scotland

2021 Six Nations: Scotland 52-10 Italy

Scotland v Italy team news

SCOTLAND

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Darcy Graham

13. Huw Jones

12. Stafford McDowall

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell (co-captain)

9. Ben White

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Dave Cherry

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Jonny Gray

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Jamie Ritchie

7. Rory Darge (co-captain)

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman

17. Rory Sutherland

18. Will Hurd

19. Gregor Brown

20. Jack Dempsey

21. George Horne

22. Tom Jordan

23. Kyle Rowe

ITALY

15. Tommaso Allan

14. Ange Capuozzo

13. Juan Ignacio Brex

12. Tommaso Menoncello

11. Monty Ioane

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Martin Page-Relo

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Giacomo Nicotera

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Dino Lamb

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Michele Lamaro (captain)

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16. Gianmarco Lucchesi

17. Luca Rizzoli

18. Marco Riccioni

19. Niccolò Cannone

20. Manuel Zuliani

21. Ross Vintcent

22. Alessandro Garbisi

23. Simone Gesi

