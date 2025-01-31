All the details on broadcasters and streams for Saturday’s first Six Nations game

Watch Scotland v Italy as the two sides kick off Saturday’s 2025 Six Nations action in Edinburgh. If you’re looking for details of TV broadcasts and live streams, this guide has got you covered.

Scotland go into their opening championship game as favourites, but their increasingly talismanic captain Sione Tuipulotu is missing with injury. Also, Italy beat Gregor Townsend’s men in Rome last year, and are more than capable of causing an upset at Murrayfield.

Scotland v Italy kicks off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday and is available to watch for free in many countries, including the UK, Ireland and France. Below we explain how to watch Scotland v Italy online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.

Key information

– Scotland v Italy date: Saturday 1 February 2025

– Scotland v Italy kick-off time: 2.15pm local (GMT) / 3.15pm CET / 9.15am ET / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday)

– Scotland v Italy venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland

– Scotland v Italy on TV: BBC One, RTÉ 2, France 2

– Scotland v Italy streams: BBC iPlayer (free), RTÉ Player (free), FranceTV (free)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Scotland v Italy in the UK – Six Nations free live stream

Fans in the UK can watch Scotland v Italy in the 2025 Six Nations on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Six Nations TV coverage is being shared between the BBC and ITV, and with the BBC taking Scotland’s home games, they will show their first steps in the tournament on Saturday. Scotland v Italy will be shown free-to-air on terrestrial channel BBC One, and online on the BBC iPlayer streaming platform. BBC iPlayer is free to use with a simple email registration, but you need to have a valid TV Licence to watch live BBC TV online.

Coverage starts at 1.15pm GMT ahead of the 2.15pm GMT kick-off.

How to watch Scotland v Italy from abroad

What if you’re travelling abroad when Scotland v Italy is on? You might think geo-restrictions on streaming services might stop you from watching the game, but you’d be wrong. A neat solution is a VPN, a piece of software that can make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Virtual Private Networks – to use the full name – enhance your internet security by creating encrypted connections and this is great for watching sport on the move as you can choose a connection in your home country and hey presto, your usual streaming services are unblocked.

Our office mates at TechRadar are complete experts in all things VPN, and they rate NordVPN as the best on the market – handily it comes at a knockdown price in time for the Six Nations.

How to watch Scotland v Italy in Ireland

As in the UK, rugby fans in Ireland can watch Scotland v Italy for free, along with every other game of the tournament.

With the rights split between RTÉ and Virgin Media, this one goes out on RTÉ 2. RTÉ 2 is available on free terrestrial television in Ireland. You can also stream Scotland v Italy online with RTÉ Player, which is available as a streaming app or simply an in-browser player with no sign-up required.

Coverage starts at 1.30pm GMT ahead of the 2.15pm GMT kick-off.

How to watch Scotland v Italy in France

In France, all Six Nations games are free to watch with public broadcaster France Télévisions, including Scotland v Italy on Saturday 1 February. The game will go out live on terrestrial channel France 2, with a Scotland v Italy live stream available on the FranceTV streaming platform, which is also free to view.

Coverage starts at 3.00pm CET ahead of the 3.15pm CET kick-off.

How to watch Scotland v Italy in Italy

Fans in Italy don’t get to watch Scotland v Italy for free but it is available on Sky Sports Italia. Kick-off is at 3.15pm CET.

Scotland v Italy: Other global streams

USA: Fans in the USA can watch Scotland v Italy on Peacock. The NBC streaming platform costs $7.99 a month.

Australia: Stan Sport will show Scotland v Italy in Australia. Stan Sport costs $15 per month on top of your base subscription plan.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Scotland v Italy is on Sky Sport. A streaming sub costs $49.99 per month or $499.99 per year.

South Africa: SuperSport will have coverage of Scotland v Italy in South Africa, on TV and online.

For a full list of global broadcasters, check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2025.

