Sharks v Bulls live stream: How to watch South Africa derby in URC

There are free broadcasts available for the United Rugby Championship clash

Watch Sharks v Bulls on Saturday for a South African clash in the United Rugby Championship, with free live streams among the TV options for rugby fans.

– Date: Saturday 21 December – Kick-off time: 4.00pm GMT / 6.00pm SAST / 11.00am ET – FREE Streams: TVNZ+ (New Zealand), TG4 (Ireland) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

After two weekends of Champions Cup action, the URC continues this weekend, with Sharks v Bulls among the biggest clashes.

Sharks have had a decent season so far after a shaky start, and it’s their strong home form in particular that will give them confidence as they prepare for the physical onslaught from Bulls.

While Sharks lie in sixth place in the URC, Bulls are up in third, their defeat against Scarlets the only blemish. However, they head into this tie after a bruising start to the Champions Cup in which they lost to both Saracens and Northampton Saints.

Read on to find out all the information you need to watch Sharks v Bulls live streams today, including broadcaster options around the world.

Watch a Sharks v Bulls free live stream

Although many URC matches are pay-TV broadcasts, there are Sharks v Bulls free live streams.

TVNZ+ in New Zealand is a sports streaming platform that’s totally free. It has an eclectic array of rights, including the URC. Sharks v Bulls is one of a number of games this weekend available to stream for free. All you need to do is set up an account, but the stream is geo-restricted to New Zealand.

There’s another Sharks v Bulls free stream, in Ireland. Free-to-air TV channel TG4 will show the game, as well as Stormers v Lions. This will also be available online on the TG4 Player, which requires a registration but no subscription or payment. Coverage of the game is geo-restricted to Ireland.

If you’re away from New Zealand or Ireland at the moment, you can still tune in by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Sharks v Bulls from anywhere

If you want to watch Sharks v Bulls coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Sharks v Bulls live stream in South Africa

In South Africa, where the game is being played, Sharks v Bulls will be shown on Supersport.

SuperSport is a subscription service, with various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Watch Sharks v Bulls in the UK

In the UK, rugby fans can watch Sharks v Bulls on Premier Sports. The service has taken over from TNT Sports as the Champions Cup broadcaster, and it also has the rights to every game from the URC.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV by adding it to your existing package with Sky or Virgin Media, at £15.99 per month. Alternatively can get a standalone online streaming subscription. This works across a variety of apps and devices, and costs £15 a month on a rolling basis, £10.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year if you pay up front.

If you’re a UK resident away from home but want your usual United Rugby Championship Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad. Find out more below.

Watch Sharks v Bulls in Ireland

Premier Sports is also the broadcast option in Ireland for Sharks v Bulls. You can get Premier Sports Ireland added to your TV package but unlike the UK there is no dedicated streaming service. To watch online, you have to do so through Now TV, which you can get for €17 a month at the moment.

Watch a Sharks v Bulls live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the United Rugby Championship and will host a Sharks v Bulls live stream on saturday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at $12.50 per month).

Watch Sharks v Bulls in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is broadcasting Sharks v Bulls.

To get the rugby, you need the Premium subscription, which costs $34.99 a month, or $20.83 a month if you commit to a full year.

Live stream Sharks v Bulls from elsewhere

There are other live streams for Sharks v Bulls. URC TV will host a stream in certain countries in the world, with a game pass usually costing in the region of US$10. Check URC TV to see if this would be available in your region.

Viaplayhas the rights to URC in rugby but only certain games are available in certain regions, so it’s worth checking your local schedule.

