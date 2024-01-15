Should Glasgow Warriors’ try against Exeter have been disallowed?

Euan Ferrie thought he had scored a late winner but it was disallowed

Glasgow Warriors believed they had sealed a famous Champions Cup win on Saturday after a late try but instead the game ended in heart-break for Franco Smith’s men.

The Scottish club had travelled to Sandy Park for a tense affair with Exeter Chiefs. The clock ticked towards full-time and Glasgow were only trailing by two points with the scoreboard 19-17.

Euan Ferrie seemed to have intercepted an attempted clearance kick by Exeter’s Ross Vintcent to score the winning try with the clock in the red but referee Pierre Brousset went to the Television Match Official.

After watching the play multiple times the officials decided to rule it out as flanker Ferrie had released his bind from the scrum early. But not everyone agreed with the decision which gave Rob Baxter’s side the win.

Former Glasgow Warriors player Ryan Wilson said on TNT Sports: “I’m questioning that decision. I don’t see why that try has been ruled out.”

And rugby fans on social media criticised the decision too. One wrote: “Chiefs number 8 had stopped binding correctly (no full arm/ shoulder) so the ball was technically out. TMO only had concern for looking at Glasgow in that review. If I was a Glasgow fan I would be apocalyptic at that decision.”

Another said: “Glasgow have every right to feel robbed after that decision at the end. Watched the replays probably about 20 times now and I can see no difference between Ferrie’s position and that of Ethan Roots. Exeter incredibly fortunate to get away with that one.”

However, not everyone disagreed with the officials’ decision. Pundit David Flatman said on TNT Sports: “No one is allowed to leave the scrum while the scrum is still is live. It’s verging on splitting hairs. I think it is the right decision, Ferrie has to keep his shoulders bound until the scrum is away, and he didn’t.”

