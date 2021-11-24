Should we have a Rugby World Cup final half-time show like the Super Bowl?

The sporting spectacle unquestionably looms large on the US calendar, but the NFL’s Super Bowl is so much more than just the sport. There’s the hype around the athletes weeks in advance. There is the corporate rush to get eye-catching advertisements on during the breaks in play. And then there is the half-time show.

World famous, we have seen rock and pop superstars take to the field to put on pyrotechnic displays that are reviewed as much as any American Football action.

But would you want to see something similar during half-time at the Rugby World Cup final?

Let’s forget the possible protestations of the ground staff, should stages be erected and smoke machines and confetti cannons be dragged onto the turf (sorry everyone). But do you think a flashy musical act would add to the overall spectacle or add to the global appeal of the showcase final?

The next question would obviously be: who would play the show?

At the next Super Bowl final, held in Los Angeles in February, the half-time act will be Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem. Last year it was The Weeknd, and the year before it was Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. In the 2010s, Beyonce, Coldplay, Madonna and Lady Gaga have all performed. But would a Rugby World Cup final draw the same calibre of performer – should it even try?

Maybe it should be all about the sport? Or maybe it should be another big step in rugby’s Fight For Gen Z?

We want your views. Either hit us up on rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or find us on our social media channels.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.