There was sublime skill, on-field controversy and mind-blowing off-filed antics as the rugby season roars on...

Another incredible Sinoti Sinoti sidestep

Well it’s happened again. There were as many big discussion points as there were scintillating moments of rugby this weekend. But before we wade into all of the debate, here are a few sublime incidents. Like this – yet another jack-hammer sidestep from Newcastle Falcons wing, Sinoti Sinoti.

You may remember his mind-bending step against Exeter last season? Well he did the business again, this time against Wasps…

His wasn’t the only moment of brilliance over the weekend. How about this: good hands for a big man, Courtney Lawes.

Then there was this American Football-style throw from Munster’s Alby Mathewson…

There were also some big all-round performances. Chiefly amongst them was that of Saracen’s playmaker Alex Goode. After his role in Sarries’ crushing of Bath, many were calling for the full-back to be called back into Eddie Jones’s England squad.

Of course, not everything was super-positive over the weekend. No less after a Leicester-Sale match-up that disappointed a lot of neutrals. The Tigers won 19-15, but, well, it left a lot to be desired.

Okay, so now onto the truly perplexing and downright nasty stuff. First up is this incident – a red card for Dominic Robertson-McCoy after a stamp on Josh van der Flier. There is absolutely no room for this in rugby. After the 20-3 win for Leinster, Connacht boss Andy Friend said the prop was “really disappointed with himself”.

Whilst we’re looking at inappropriate use of the feet, how about this bizarre attempt by a Chinese player to stop Hong Kong passing the ball on the way to a try?

Okay, this one is nasty but not intentionally so. There was a moment during the Dragons’ 29-13 loss to Glasgow where Adam Warren came away with a horrible friction burn on his face, after scoring a try. (You can see a photo of it here)

Off the pitch, there is also this developing story, which is potentially about a serious fall from grace for Italy-capped prop Sami Panico. We will have to wait and see how this one ends up…

And finally, on a lighter note, the Little and Large of Premiership rugby coverage are at it again. This time it’s to help promote the Midlands derby clash between Saints and Tigers, which is being played in honour of Rob Horne.

Who knows what next week will bring…

