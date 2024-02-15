Six Nations Team of Round Two: Ominous Ireland impress again

Find out who makes our combined starting XV after another enthralling weekend of Six Nations action

Now that the dust has settled on the second weekend of action, it’s time to pick our Six Nations Team of Round Two.

The quality may have been lacking in the first two encounters but there was no shortage of drama as France benefitted from a dubious decision at the death to beat Scotland before England edged past Wales at Twickenham.

Nothing that happened on Saturday will have given the Irish any cause for concern ahead of their clash with Italy at the Aviva, and Andy Farrell’s side once again looked a class or two above the rest as they dished out a 36-0 drubbing.

Anyway, here are our selections for the Six Nations Team of the Round.

Six Nations Team of Round Two – The Backs

15. Harry Paterson – Scotland

Freddie Steward was a beast for England against Wales and would normally get the nod but under the circumstances, we’ve gone with Scotland’s Paterson. The debutant only got the call-up on the morning of the match after Kyle Steyn’s wife went into labour and acquitted himself magnificently in tricky conditions. He played a key role in Scotland’s try, was very good under the high ball and secured possession well just metres out from his own try line under immense pressure in the second half.

14. Louis Bielle-Biarrey – France

We’ve taken Bielle-Biarrey off his left wing to include him as his moment of individual magic is the only reason France left Murrayfield with a victory. That and a late dash of incompetency from the officials.

13. Gaël Fickou – France

This was a tough call but Fickou just edges it. He scored a fairly simple try in an otherwise dismal first half for France, was good in defence, and made 50 metres throughout the game.

12. Stuart McCloskey – Ireland

Ireland’s options in the centre are ridiculous. McCloskey got a rare start at 12 for the visit of Italy and grabbed his opportunity to impress, carrying the ball brilliantly and setting up two tries.

11. James Lowe – Ireland

No dramas here. Lowe produced arguably one of his best performances in green, making four clean breaks and more than 100 metres during the game. He also deservedly got on the scoresheet and kicked superbly.

10. Jack Crowley

Life after Johnny Sexton isn’t all that bad after all. The young fly-half has settled immediately in the Ireland starting XV and ran the show at the Aviva against Italy. His decision-making was on point and he even notched a try to boot. Speaking of the boot, his goal-kicking did look a little suspect.

9. Ben White – Scotland

White has well and truly stamped his authority over the Scotland No. 9 jersey. The 26-year-old turned in another superb kicking display and scored the only try of the game for his side (that was awarded), finishing off a slick move to ignite the Murrayfield crowd.

Six Nations Team of Round Two – The Forwards

1. Pierre Schoeman – Scotland

It didn’t grab any headlines but it was another good game at loosehead for Schoeman, who has become one of the most consistent performers in the world in his position.

2. Dan Sheehan – Ireland

Impossible not to pick Sheehan for this week. The hooker’s two tries will grab the headlines but his work elsewhere should not be overlooked. He made 30 metres across the game, also got an assist and was 100 per cent on his line-out throwing. Nailed on!

3. Finlay Bealham – Ireland

Bealham had a very solid game in place of the injured Tadhg Furlong. Didn’t concede any penalties in the scrum, made some nice carries and barely missed a tackle.

4. Maro Itoje – England

Again, hard to look past Itoje here. He was exceptional in defence, making 13 of 13 tackles, and his usual self at line-out time. Just another stellar showing from the formidable lock.

5. Joe McCarthy – Ireland

Not the dazzling display of last week but the 22-year-old continued his sublime start to life in the Six Nations against Italy with a brilliant all-round performance.

6. Francois Cros – France

Cros was one of the standouts in what was a pretty poor display from France, who arrived in Scotland with a point to prove and left with more questions than answers. Still, the flanker was exceptional in defence and won the turnover which led to Fickou’s first-half try.

7. Tommy Reffell – Wales

A special mention for Scotland’s Rory Darge, who was excellent on his first start since December, but Reffell gets the nod. The Welshman was a menace at the breakdown for the second game in a row, winning two turnovers, while he also made eight carries and completed 14 of 15 tackles. His offload for Wales’ first try wasn’t bad either.

8. Ben Earl – England

Another fairly simple call. Earl was a beast going forward and almost single-handedly wrestled the momentum away from Wales when England were reduced to 13 men as he powered his way through three defenders before stretching for the line.

