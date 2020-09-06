The fly-half slotted a last-minute kick to make the Pro14 final

Social media reacts to Ian Madigan match-winner for Ulster

There was high drama in the closing stages of the Guinness Pro14 semi-final between Edinburgh and Ulster at Murrayfield last night, as fly-half Ian Madigan slotted an 80th-minute penalty to take a 22-19 win.

The ten held his nerve to send the vital kick between the sticks and understandably there were scenes of jubilation as the assistants raised their flags.

Ulster had to dig themselves out of trouble at several points during their Pro14 semi-final, but the province would ultimately rise to the challenge. Madigan had already nailed a conversion from the touchline to make it 19-19, before stepping up to take the winning kick. It was a fine demonstration of grit.

Ulster now head into an all-Ireland Pro14 final, as they face Leinster at the Aviva Stadium at 7.35pm on 12 September.

In the aftermath of the big kick, some excited figures took to social media to register their appreciation.

Simon Zebo wasn’t the only star to make a point about Madigan’s mentality – and several others celebrated his focus while considering where he is in his career and what his recent few years have been like.

There were also a few light-hearted Tweets about the Irish fly-half.

Obviously Edinburgh will be crushed by the result. Head coach Richard Cockerill said post-match: “I’m disappointed that we didn’t understand what we needed to do.

“Our international players in those key moments have to step up. It’s about winning the game. It’s about doing the right thing to win a game of knockout rugby and some of our boys clearly don’t understand what that looks like.

“I won’t make excuses and say we’re on the right path. We should have won tonight.”

Where does Madigan’s kick rate for you in terms of last-gasp winners? Who else would you rate amongst the most ‘clutch’ performers?

Feel free to let us know what your favourites have been down the years. You can contact us at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com. Or hit us up on social media.

