This is the South African side's line-up for the midweek fixture in Cape Town

South Africa A team to play British & Irish Lions

South Africa A have named a strong side to take on the British & Irish Lions 2021 in Cape Town on Wednesday, with several frontline stars selected.

Although many Springboks resumed training for the Lions series, head coach Jacques Nienaber is still in isolation following the recent Covid-19 outbreak in camp. So director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will take charge of the team for this run-in with the Lions. And the Boks have picked Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth and many other stars to feature against the tourists, with Lukhanyo Am named as captain.

Leicester Tigers fans will also be intrigued to see their back-rowers Jasper Wiese and Marco van Staden starting.

From isolation, Nienaber has said: “Rassie has been hands on in our coaching and team selection meetings, he helped formulate our team structures, and he knows the players and coaching staff well, so it’s not an issue to adapt.”

Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am (captain), Damian de Allende, Sbu Nkosi; Morné Steyn, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Joseph Dweba, Trevor Nyakane, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Coenie Oosthuizen, Vincent Koch, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Rynhardt Elstadt, Herschel Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Kwagga Smith, Elton Jantjies.

The match at Cape Town Stadium will kick off at 7pm (UK & Ireland time) on Wednesday night and all tour matches are televised live on Sky Sports.

