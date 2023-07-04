South Africa Nike shirt unveiled ahead of Rugby Championship

Springboks have a new look in 2023

South Africa have unveiled their new Nike shirt ahead of the start of the Rugby Championship.

The Springboks announced the switch from previous manufacturer Asics last year and a nine-month wait to see what the new playing top would look like is finally over for fans. South Africa have released a new collared green home shirt which will be worn for the first time against Australia on Saturday in Jacques Nienaber’s side’s opening game of the shortened 2023 Rugby Championship.

Springboks Nike shirt examined

The traditional green and gold Springbok home shirt has been reimagined with a nod to the South Africa flag on the inside of the new collar. In what the official press release describes as an “acknowledgement of the team’s spirit” the phrase “Stronger Forever” is also inscribed on the inside of the collar.

The new alternate shirt features a light blue colourway inspired by local nature and a patterned design. It will be worn for the first time away to Argentina in Buenos Aires next month.

“The launch of a new jersey is always exciting, but the anticipation and expectancy around today has been building for months,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“We are immensely proud of what Nike has provided and the feedback from the team has been great since they were kitted with the training gear recently. The new jersey honours the traditions of the Springboks in its design and construction while adding subtle nuances to set it apart. We couldn’t be happier.

“We involved the senior team leadership group in the approval process, and they were immediately appreciative of what Nike were trying to achieve in design and construction. We are looking forward to seeing the jerseys in action over the coming weeks, including the alternate jersey which will make its debut in Buenos Aires next month.”

South Africa Nike shirt reaction

Unlike the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup shirt, fans took to the new Springbok design – as they returned to old kit provider Nike – and lauded the new model online.

One fan said: “They’re so nice!!”

Another added: “Definitely getting myself one of these.”

The shirts will be available to buy from Friday. South Africa are slated to release their official Rugby World Cup shirt next month.

