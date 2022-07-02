Wayne Pivac’s side play the Springboks three times in July

South Africa v Wales live stream: How to watch the 2022 Test series

Can Wales bounce back from a disappointing Six Nations to beat South Africa this month?

Wayne Pivac’s side get their first opportunity to take on the Springboks in Pretoria today, the opening match of a three-Test series in South Africa.

Tommy Reffell makes his debut on the openside flank while George North and Dan Lydiate return to the side after injury. The Springboks have named a strong side packed with World Cup winners.

It was tight when these two sides met last November, South Africa coming out on top 23-18, and the Boks will want to be on the winning side again as they play in front of full house on home soil for the first time since 2019.

Below we explain how you can watch the match and these are the two match-day line-ups.

South Africa: Damian Willemse; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Salmaan Moerat, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Herschel Jantjies, Willie le Roux.

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (captain), Kieran Hardy; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Rhys Carre, Tomas Francis, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Owen Watkin.

How to watch South Africa v Wales from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local South Africa v Wales coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

South Africa v Wales live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Wales’ Test series against South Africa will be shown live on Sky Sports and all matches kick off at 4.05pm UK & Ireland time.

The opening match in Pretoria on Saturday 2 July will be live on Sky Sports’ Main Event (from 4pm) and Action (from 3.30pm) channels.

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

If you just want to watch this match, it’s £11.99 for a day membership. Or a monthly membership, which would allow you to watch all Wales’ three Tests this summer as well as those of England, Ireland and Scotland, is £33.99 – and you can cancel at any time.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the match takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Extended highlights of each Test will be available to watch on S4C, the free-to-air Welsh language channel, at 9pm each Saturday evening.

South Africa v Wales live stream: How to watch from Australia

This South Africa-Wales Test series can be streamed live on Stan Sports in Australia and the first Test kicks off at 1.05am (AET) in the early hours of Sunday.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

South Africa v Wales live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

In the Land of the Long White Cloud, head to Sky Sport NZ to watch the Springboks take on Wales – but it means an early start (or very late night!).

The first Test kicks off at 3.05am on Sunday morning in New Zealand and coverage starts at 2.30am on Sky Sport NZ1.

South Africa v Wales live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Springboks’ Test series against Wales from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The first Test in Pretoria kicks off at 5.05pm South Africa time and coverage starts at 4pm on SuperSport’s Grandstand and Rugby channels.

South Africa v Wales live stream: How to watch from the USA

In the States, FloRugby is the official broadcaster of summer tour matches.

The South Africa v Wales matches will kick off at 11.05am on the East Coast and 8.05am on the West Coast, and they will be streamed on its FloRugby platform.

It costs $29.99 for a monthly subscription or $150 for the annual subscription, with both packages giving you access to the entire FloSports network.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.