Spanish newspaper discusses a joint Rugby World Cup bid for 2035

Could Italy, Portugal and Spain launch a successful bid?

Spanish sports newspaper Marca have run a piece headlined The dream of a World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Italy.

And as you can imagine, there has been some giddy reaction to the piece on a possible joint Rugby World Cup bid.

The sport is no stranger to a joint Rugby World Cup, of course. The first-ever World Cup was held in Australia and New Zealand, while we have seen joint World Cups in 1991, and several different nations host matches in 1999 and Scotland host matches during the 2007 World Cup in France.

Of course, in April, there were reports that Japan wants Rugby World Cup back in 2035 and are shaping up a bid.

Can a Spain, Portugal and Italy Rugby World Cup work?

Also back in April we heard that Italy were weighing up a bid to host the 2035 and 2037 Rugby World Cups.

With stadiums around the country proposed be upgraded for football’s Euro 2032 bid, the rugby union said, after offering the football federation their support: “The Italian rugby governing body intends to work in synergy with the FIGC and with all the stakeholders involved to ensure that the process of upgrading the stadiums identified in the dossier takes place taking into due consideration the needs of elite international rugby, an essential condition for be able to present, in the immediate future, an Italian candidacy for the 2035 (Men’s) and 2037 (Women’s) Rugby World Cup.”

However, following the success of Portugal at the 2023 World Cup – when they sensationally defeated Fiji to earn their first-ever World Cup win, and returned home to a hero’s welcome – and the push to continue rugby’s growth in Spain, chat has turned to including the Iberian pair in a bid.

Recently, Madrid’s Metropolitano stadium hosted a match between los Leones and a Classic All Blacks side, with over 40,000 fans showing up. World Rugby have noticed the interest level, and with the Sevens Series being rebranded SVNS – with eight festival destinations revealed – they have made Madrid the destination for their showcase finals.

We wait to see if there is anything to come this. Do you think a joint Rugby World Cup could work in 2035?

