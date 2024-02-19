Springboks squad for first alignment camp in 2024 revealed

16 uncapped players make the squad, with 19 World Cup winners also included.

The Springboks have named 16 uncapped players in their 43-man training squad as they meet for the first time since winning the World Cup.

Rassie Erasmus, who returned as head coach after Jacques Nienaber left for Leinster, also named 19 members of the 2023 World Cup squad.

Experienced two-time World Cup winners such as Eben Etzebeth, Faf de Klerk and Willie Le Roux are joined by young guns like Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cameron Hanekom and Suleiman Hartzenberg.

This will also be an opportunity for new defence coach Jerry Flannery and new attack coach Tony Brown to get to work with the squad for the first time.

It will also represent the first involvements in their new roles for retired referee Jaco Peyper and former Springbok Duane Vermeulen, who are now laws advisor and roving coach respectively.

The Springboks squad is predominantly made up of South Africa-based players, with four Japan-based players joining the squad for injury rehabilitation purposes.

That means players such as talismanic captain Siya Kolisi, giant lock RG Snyman and powerful centre Andre Esterhuizen were not considered for the camp due to their club commitments.

The camp will blend youth and experience when they gather in March in preparation for the start of their international season, with two further camps to take place before the season starts.

The Boks begin life after their successful defence of the World Cup with two home games against Ireland, before hosting Portugal in an historic first fixture against the Lobos.

They then follow up the July series with two away fixtures against Australia in The Rugby Championship and return to home turf for their fixtures against New Zealand.

Full Springbok squad

Forwards: Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Neethling Fouche (DHL Stormers), Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls), Celimpilo Gumede (Vodacom Bulls), Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls), Andre-Hugo Venter (DHL Stormers), Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), Evan Roos (DHL Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls), Marnus van der Merwe (Toyota Cheetahs), Ruben van Heerden (DHL Stormers), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Ruan Venter (Emirates Lions), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls).

Backs: Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers), Suleiman Hartzenberg (DHL Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Jordan Hendrikse (Emirates Lions), Quan Horn (Emirates Lions), Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls), Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls), Sanele Nohamba (Emirates Lions), Morne van den Berg (Emirates Lions), Henco van Wyk (Emirates Lions), Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers).

