Stuart Hogg retires with immediate effect

The former Scotland captain had hoped to make the Rugby World Cup

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has retired from rugby with immediate effect. The ex-Glasgow Warriors, Exeter Chiefs and British & Irish Lions full-back had hoped to represent Scotland in the upcoming Rugby World Cup, but the Hawick hero called time on his career today, with “great sadness”.

Stuart Hogg statement on retirement

In social media posts, Hogg said: “I fought with everything I had to make the Rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do.

“It is difficult where to start but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby. We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life. I will be retiring knowing that I have given my body and heart to rugby. I will be forever grateful to this amazing community and cannot wait to begin my journey as a proud supporter of Scottish rugby.”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend after Stuart Hogg retires

“He has been an outstanding player for Scotland and has had a career lit up with so many achievements, highlights and special memories.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Stuart for the majority of his career, and he was a joy to work with and watch on the training field and in games. His basic skills and speed set him apart from other players, and it has been an amazing effort to play Test rugby for the past 11 years.

“To reach 100 caps this year was fitting and just reward for a career that has seen him represent the British and Irish Lions and win trophies both domestically and at a European level.

“We respect his decision to step away now and understand the stresses and challenges his body has gone through in recent seasons.”

As Stuart Hogg retires, what are your favourite memories of his career? Let us know via rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on social media.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.