Sugababes to play at Twickenham at half-time of England v France

It is set to be a record-breaking game for England

The Sugababes will play at half-time of England women’s match against France in Round Five of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations on what is set to be a record-breaking day for the Red Roses at Twickenham.

The pop group made up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy will provide the half-time entertainment at the first standalone women’s match to be staged at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 29 April.

The girl group are currently on their first global tour for over 20 years and will perform live at a sports venue for the very first time. They are set to have plenty of fans listening to them with the game expected to break the world attendance record for a women’s match.

The clash between England and France is likely to be a Grand Slam decider between the two top sides in the competition with les Bleues out for revenge after Simon Middleton‘s side triumphed out in Bayonne in 2022 to seal the clean sweep.

It will also be Middleton’s last game in charge as he is moving on after the Six Nations following the disappointment of losing the World Cup final to New Zealand last year, a result that simultaneously ended the Red Roses’ record 30-game unbeaten streak.

The Sugababes said: “We’re honoured to come and perform at Twickenham Stadium as part of this huge occasion and can’t wait to get everyone up and dancing at half-time, as well as cheering the amazing Red Roses as they take on France.”

Alex Teasdale, RFU Women’s Game Director, said: “We’re delighted the Red Roses will be playing in the first-ever standalone match at Twickenham Stadium. Having the Sugababes perform is really exciting and will really add to the match day experience for the fans. We’re due to see a huge crowd to witness outstanding quality on the pitch, and we are made up to be able to provide this great entertainment off the pitch also. Games between England and France are always great contests and the Sugababes adds another exciting element to the day.”

