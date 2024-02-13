Super Rugby shuts Dupont Law kicking loophole but will Six Nations too?

The quirk in the laws has been eradicated in the southern hemisphere competition

Super Rugby Pacific has moved to close the loophole known as the ‘Dupont Law’ in an attempt to prevent tedious kicking battles.

Toulouse and France scrum-half Antoine Dupont has been one of the main proponents of exploiting a quirk in the current World Rugby laws which allows players in an offside position be put onside from a kick (without retreating) when the player who receives the ball either runs five metres or passes the ball.

The law has been blamed for what many see as boring exchanges of kicking tennis where large numbers of players, usually forwards, remain in the middle of the field. Scotland boss Gregor Townsend has also referenced the exchange in the Bath-Gloucester game where the majority of players remained stationary for over a minute.

But fans of the southern hemisphere competition will not have to worry about witnessing similar scenes after a law trial approved by World Rugby has effectively removed the loophole.

Super Rugby Dupont Law statement

In a statement, Super Rugby Pacific chair said: “We want to create a game that’s exciting for our fans and enjoyable for our players.

“Part of that is seeing our players running the ball rather than trading multiple kicks in a battle for territory.