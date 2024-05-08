Tearful New Zealand sevens player reveals Olympic heartache after yet another ACL injury

The Olympics will take place this summer in Paris, France

New Zealand sevens star Shiray Kaka will not feature at the 2024 Olympics because of an ACL injury.

This is the third time Kaka has ruptured her ACL. Her first two ACL’s , as well as a shoulder injury, has seen her on the sidelines for three years of her career.

“I did my ACL again, on the right leg this time,” she said on social media. “I will not be a part of the Olympic team. It is just not my time in the sevens jersey right now which means that someone else will be able to step up and have the most amazing opportunity to play…

“I am not going to dwell on it too long. Although I don’t have an ACL I still have a personality. Thank you for supporting me.”

There has been a rise in female athletes rupturing their ACLs, with a particular high number in women’s football.

Kaka made her debut for the the sevens team in 2013. Since then she has won a bronze Commonweatlh Games medal, was runner-up in the Sevens Rugby World Cup and won an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

New Zealand will be among the favourites to take home the gold once again at the Paris Games. They are the defending sevens series champions and are on track to retain the title this season. They are currently top of the standings and two points clear of second-place Australia.

Team GB have qualified for the Paris Games and will be bidding for a medal. Ireland too have had good form in the sevens series but won’t be among the favourites heading into the Olympics.

