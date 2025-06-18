Lions legends will be in attendance as 92 hardy souls push themselves to the limit

The British & Irish Lions kick off their 2025 tour when they play Argentina in Dublin on Friday – but first comes a very different athletic feat.

Mullingar RFC, in County Westmeath, Ireland, is hosting a double Guinness World Record attempt this week. From 8am today to 10pm tomorrow (18-19 June), 92 players across four teams will take part in a 36-hour, non-stop rugby match.

Tagged as The Longest Game, the event is set to smash the current world records for the longest men’s (30 hours 29 minutes) and women’s (24 hours 5 minutes) rugby matches. Both records were set in 2019 by School of Hard Knocks and Wooden Spoon.

But it’s more than just a test of physical endurance because the aim is to raise more than £100,000 for three charities: LooseHeadz, Wooden Spoon and the British & Irish Lions Trust.

With the support of several Lions luminaries — including Ieuan Evans, Tommy Bowe, Gavin Hastings and Lions CEO Ben Calveley — players will push themselves to the edge of their limits, motivated by a shared mission: to change lives.

The two 15-a-side games – one male, one female – will run concurrently and be supported by a team of physios, medics and chefs. Regular water breaks are permitted.

Each playing squad has 23 players, so participants can swap in and out as required. Players should expect to play about two-thirds of the 36-hour match.

Among those taking part are former England players Tamara Taylor and Rachel Murphy, Scotland caps Ali Mackenzie-Cooper and Hazel Malakoty, and Paige Turner (England Deaf Sevens). Also participating are mental health advocates and community leaders such as Joshua Jones, Max Brown and Jonathan Alexander Zemlik.

“This event captures the true spirit of rugby – resilience, teamwork, and compassion,” says Sarah Webb, CEO of Wooden Spoon.

“Every hour played in Mullingar is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together for something bigger than ourselves. We’re incredibly proud to be part of a record-breaking event that’s breaking new ground for children and communities across the UK and Ireland.”

To make a donation, see justgiving.com/campaign/longest-game

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.