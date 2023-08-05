TMO Bunker upgrades Zander Fagerson yellow card to a red

His yellow was bumped up to red after a review

We had seen the yellow card review system being used in the World Rugby U20 Championships, and then it was announced for the Rugby World Cup warm-ups that the TMO bunker would be in use. And they made their first ruling in Scotland versus France, as a yellow card for Zander Fagerson was upgraded to red.

Fagerson was sent to the sin-bin after his attempted clear out led to him striking Pierre Bougarit in the face at a ruck. Initially referee Ben O’Keeffe gave a yellow, but after the bunker went to work, he summoned captain Finn Russell to inform him that the card would be bumped up to a red and Scotland would be down to 14 (at most) for the whole game.

TMO Bunker explained

World Rugby have previously listed the three principles for its trial into using the card review system:

Clear and obvious red cards for foul play involving contact with the head will receive a red card resulting in the player being permanently being removed from the game and unable to be replaced For any incident where a red card is not obvious, a yellow card will be issued and dedicated foul play reviewers in a central bunker review the incident using all available technology and footage Once 10 minutes has elapsed, the yellow card is either upheld and the player returns to the action or it is upgraded and the player permanently leaves the field, unable to be replaced

