Rugby to be shown on new TV channel after BT Sport rebrand

TNT Sports will be the new name of BT Sport

Premiership and European rugby will be shown on a brand new TV channel next season after a BT Sport rebrand with the broadcaster becoming TNT Sports from July 2023 following the merger between BT Group and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The will come into effect this summer, shortly before the 2023/2024 football season starts but with the Gallagher Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup rugby set to also be shown under the new banner.

BT Group has said that fans will still be able to watch BT Sport on all of its channels and platforms as normal until then.

Last year a joint venture was formed between Discovery and BT Group which combined the assets of BT Sport and Eurosport UK. Eurosport (U.K and Ireland only) is set to become part of the new TNT Brand at some point in the future with Discovery having full rights for the 2024 Olympics, including Rugby Sevens.

The TNT Sports name is currently used in other countries as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s family of brands. For example, in the U.S, the TNT network has provided live sport such as the NBA, NHL and NCAA.

BT Group has stated that TNT Sports will have a dedicated brand for the U.K and Ireland.

Andrew Georgiou, managing director of WBD Sports Europe, said: “Today is another important step towards the launch of a simpler and even more compelling offering for sports fans in the UK & Ireland.

“The TNT Sports name is already synonymous with premium live sports in a number of countries around the world and a further sign of the global scale and expertise that WBD brings to the partnership with BT.”

