Tom Curry ban revealed after accepting red card against Argentina

The England flanker will have to attend tackle school to get a game off his ban

England have been hit with a Tom Curry ban of three games, which will come down to two when he attends tackle school, after his red card against Argentina.

Curry was sent off just three minutes into the Pool D clash against Los Pumas in Marseille after making head-on-head contact with opposing full-back Juan Cruz Mallía. Both players sustained facial wounds that required treatment with Curry initially being shown a yellow card before the TMO Bunker upgraded his sanction to red.

Read more: England suffer huge blow with Curry red card v Argentina

The Sale Sharks flanker did not contest that his actions warranted a red card and the entry point of six weeks was mitigated down 50% due to his previously clean record with another week/game taken off once he finishes tackle school with England defence coach Kevin Sinfield.

Related: What is tackle school and why does it get your ban reduced?

Curry will miss England’s pool games against Japan and Chile but will be available for selection for the final match against Samoa.

The World Rugby release announcing the result of the disciplinary hearing read as follows: “The independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former players John Langford (Australia) and Jamie Corsi (Wales).

Read more: Did South Africa escape a Jesse Kriel red card v Scotland?

“The player accepted that foul play occurred and that the offence warranted a red card. The Committee noted that the offence carries a mandatory minimum mid-range sanction (six matches), and having considered the mitigating factors, including admission of foul play and correctness of the red card at the first opportunity, an exemplary disciplinary record, apology to the player and good character, reduced the sanction by the maximum mitigation of 50 per cent.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.