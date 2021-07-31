A "try" from both sides was scrutinised by the officials, one given, one not

“Try or no try” incidents in the second Lions Test

What do you make of these two ‘try’ incidents in the second Test between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions – one not given, one given, but both needing scrutiny from the match officials to come to a decision on.

The first came from Lions centre Robbie Henshaw. With a dink over the top from scrum-half Conor Murray, the inside centre went up and got the ball near the posts and three Boks were around him as he fell over the line and rolled.

It looks like as Henshaw rolled, Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi got under the ball, and then the Irish centre lost control of it, as it rolled forward.

The on-field decision was that it was no try. Referee Ben O’Keeffe said “no try” and after review that call was upheld. What do you make of it?

Then there was a second decision from the match officials, this time from a suspected try from South Africa.

As the Springboks thundered forward for a driving maul, they got closer and closer to the Lions’ line. With the freedom to play, scrum-half Faf de Klerk put in a smart little grubber and centre Lukhanyo Am darted through for what he hoped was a touch down, before the ball rolled out the back.

Did he have full control of the ball, though?

After watching the replays, the officials decided that Am was in control and the try stood.

