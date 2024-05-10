Two England players receive Barbarians call-up to face Fiji

The two are not current England stars

Jonny May and David Ribbans have been selected for the Barbarians team to play Fiji next month.

May, who retired from England duty after the Rugby World Cup, has played for the Barbarians before. He has competed for them four times in 2013, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Ribbans, meanwhile, will run out for the first time if he is selected for the matchday 23.

The match will take place at Twickenham on 22 June.

“The Barbarians are a team you grow up watching and hoping you might get the opportunity to play for one day,” May said. “I’ve been asked to play before but it’s never quite worked out with other commitments, so I’m delighted to get the opportunity now.

“This is a team that everyone is always interested to watch, and it’s an inspiring team to watch as a young player. It’s an honour and a privilege for me to be involved.

“For it to be at Twickenham as well makes it personally very special for me. You never know when the last time is going to be, and this may well be it.”

Ribbans plays in Toulon and so is ineligible from playing for England. Toulon are currently sixth in the table.

Ribbans added: “It’s really exciting to be considered for selection for the Barbarians – one of the most historic and well-known rugby clubs in the world.

“Obviously, I’m focused now on the Top 14 run-in with Toulon, and completely committed to the team. We’ve put ourselves in a great position to qualify for the knock-out stages of the competition this summer.

“But, if I am available to play for the Baa-Baas, it will be a dream come true to wear that Black and White jersey for the first time. I am really excited about what the next few months has in store.”

