Can the champions complete the three-peat in Leo Cullen’s final year in charge?

Rumours of Leinster’s decline may have been slightly exaggerated. Despite a slow start in last season’s United Rugby Championship, the Irish side finished up with their second title in a row. Sure, that fifth Champions Cup win (and a first since 2018) remains elusive, but you wouldn’t bet against Leinster being in the URC mix again next June – especially as the players will want to give departing head coach Leo Cullen a send-off to remember.

Below we assess the reigning champions’ chances of completing a memorable three-peat. Rugby World will also be running season previews for all the United Rugby Championship and Gallagher PREM sides between now and the big kick-off on Friday 25 September.

Leinster discussion points

The reigning champions hope to make it three titles in a row in Leo Cullen’s final season as head coach. He has delivered six league titles – the last two both thumping wins over the Bulls – but lost five Champions Cup finals since tasting glory against Racing in 2018.

More silverware is a big ask and there will be a considerable lean on that much-vaunted Leinster academy to fill gaps. In Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley, James Lowe and Will Connors, they have lost 540 appearances-worth of nous and experience. Added to that, foreign signings Rieko Ioane and Rabah Slimani have not been replaced and RG Snyman may only return at the end of the year.

On the plus side, they are back at The RDS (Laya Arena), so smaller home games should be livelier affairs. Bigger matches at Aviva Stadium and Croke Park will be less frequent and so feel more special.

Key player

As with Ireland, it’s difficult to look past Jamison Gibson-Park. The Kiwi-born scrum-half is the beating heart of Leinster’s attack, the tempo-setter and a player who gets stuck in when defensive sets are required.

With McGrath, the veteran back-up, departing for Perpignan, the likes of Fintan Gunne and Cormac Foley must now step up.

One to watch

It’s a huge season for Sam Prendergast, who lost and then regained the Leinster and Ireland No 10 jerseys in the last campaign. Man of the Match in the URC final, totally outplaying World Cup winner Handré Pollard, his kicking and short passing games are excellent; his defence less so. Joey Carbery will challenge him for the ten shirt.

Coaches’ box

By the time Cullen steps down at the end of the season, it will be 32 years since he first represented Leinster as a schools player. For his final campaign in the hotseat, he be supported by Jacques Nienaber (senior coach), Tyler Bleyendaal (attack), Sean O’Brien (contact) and Robin McBryde (forwards).

Leinster 2026-27 prediction

In what will be the end of an era, you’d be unwise to bet against them achieving a URC three-peat.

Leinster 2026-27 odds

6-4

Vital statistic

Leinster led the way for tries scored (93) in last season’s URC and also had the most clean breaks (219).

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Leinster signings

Joey Carbery (Bordeaux-Bègles)

Peter Dooley (Connacht)

Stephen Smyth (promoted from academy)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (promoted from academy)

Josh Kenny (promoted from academy)

Leinster departures

James Lowe (Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath)

Rieko Ioane (Blues)

Rabah Slimani (Toulon)

Luke McGrath (Perpignan)

Ciarán Frawley (Connacht)

Will Connors (Connacht)

Jerry Cahir (Connacht)

John McKee (Scarlets)

Ed Byrne (retired)

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