Ospreys return to St Helen’s without Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake, and with their long-term future still in the balance

When Ospreys announced plans to return to St Helen’s, few would have predicted there would be quite so many question marks hanging over the region when the players run out at the revamped home of Swansea RFC. Welsh international captains Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake have departed for Gallagher PREM side Gloucester, while the team’s long-term future remains in doubt, with the WRU yet to decide if the Ospreys will survive its plan to cull one of its four regions.

Below Rugby World previews the Welsh side’s chances for the new season. You’ll also be able to read our verdicts on every URC and Gallagher PREM team in the run-up to the new season, which kicks off on Friday 25 September.

Ospreys discussion points

The existence of the Ospreys at all is the biggest news, following the collapse of a move by their owners, Y11, to purchase Cardiff Rugby. Ospreys have since signed a fresh Professional Rugby Agreement with the WRU in June. What it all means for the Ospreys when that agreement comes to an end in 2027-28 is anyone’s guess.

The summer saw chief executive Lance Bradley depart and the redevelopment of the region’s ground at St Helen’s. That uncertainty around the Ospreys’ future, however, led to big players considering their next move. The loss of Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake is seismic, and Mark Jones’s job as head coach is to try to keep everybody on message and not thinking about the future.

Some interesting signings may help in that regard, particularly Liam Wright, the former Australia back-row and captain coming off a run of serious injuries who notably qualifies for Wales next September. Lalakai Foketi, fresh from playing alongside All Blacks centre Quinn Tupaea at the Chiefs, could be another piece of good business.

Key player

Back-five forward James Ratti cleaned up at the end-of-season awards and it was easy to see why, being praised for his physicality and ability to attract attention from defences with his ball-carrying.

Wales stand-off Dan Edwards will also be pivotal after opting to stay at the region having been linked with Leicester Tigers.

One to watch

Morgan Morse is yet to get a proper run with Wales outside of a few minutes off the bench against New Zealand and South Africa last autumn. The back-row was overlooked for the Six Nations and Nations Championship, but there is undeniable talent there.

Coaches’ box

Jones, a former Wales international who won 47 caps, took over as head coach after Toby Booth’s exit at the end of 2024. Richard Fussell, Richard Kelly and Duncan Jones are key lieutenants.

Ospreys 2026-27 prediction

Surpassing last season’s seven wins would be a nice surprise given all the off-field troubles. We don’t see them matching last year’s 11th position.

Ospreys 2026-27 odds

150-1

Vital statistic

Ospreys had the joint-lowest lineout success (83%) and second-worst attacking scrum (86%) last term.

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Ospreys signings

Tom Rogers (Scarlets, above)

Dan John (Exeter Chiefs)

Liam Wright (Queensland Reds)

Lalakai Foketi (Chiefs)

Lawson Creighton (NSW Waratahs)

Ospreys departures

Jac Morgan (Gloucester)

Dewi Lake (Gloucester)

Phil Cokanasiga (Gloucester)

James Fender (Grenoble)

Jack Walsh (Montauban)

Max Nagy (Ealing)

Tom Florence (Ealing)

Daniel Kasende (Lions)

Connor Moyse (London Scottish)

Ryan Conbeer (Bridgend Ravens)

Luke Scully (released)

Will Greatbanks (released)

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