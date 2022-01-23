Get to know the front-rower who is a rising star of Welsh rugby

Who is Dewi Lake: Ten things you should know about the Ospreys hooker

Dewi Lake has impressed Wales coach Wayne Pivac so here are a few things you should know about the hooker…

Ten things you should know about Dewi Lake

1. Dewi Lake was born on 16 May 1999 in Bridgend, Wales. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.83m) and weighs 17st 8lb (112kg).

2. He has played his senior rugby exclusively for Welsh club Ospreys.

3. Lake played and captained Wales U20, and was one of three uncapped players named in the senior squad for the 2022 Six Nations.

4. He broke down in tears in a post-match interview after Wales U20 beat New Zealand. He told S4C: “There’s not much I can say, to be honest, I’m just so proud of the boys today and it means a lot. I’m just happy.”

5. He moved from back-row to play at hooker. Ospreys head coach Toby Booth told The Rugby Paper: “Dewi is very physical, but he’s also very young in his hooking journey.

“He’s been converted from a back-row into a hooker and is very competitive. We have to help him develop his game in the set-piece because he’s excellent around the park.”

6. His former team-mate Scott Baldwin has tipped him to have a great future, telling WalesOnline: “If we’re looking ahead to the 2023 World Cup, I see him as Wales’ starting hooker.

“He’s a big man, he’s strong, he’s good around the field and he can scrummage.”

7. Wales head coach Wayne Pivac first called Lake into the Wales set-up ahead of his first match in charge, against the Barbarians in 2019. He wasn’t an official call-up but was gaining experience training with the senior squad.

Ahead of the 2022 Six Nations, Pivac said of Lake: “I just think he brings a physical presence, he’s 112 kilos, he’s the biggest hooker running around in Wales. He’s going to be a very destructive player as time goes by.”

8. A video of Lake, George North and Dan Lydiate dancing went viral. All three were rehabbing injuries together and danced while training.

9. Lake has represented Wales and Great Britain in gymnastics.

10. Away from rugby, he likes to surf.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.