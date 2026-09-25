Ulster let a play-off spot slip through their fingers last season. Don’t expect them to make the same mistake again.

Ulster appear to be a side on the up. Despite a dramatic drop-off in the United Rugby Championship last season, they still reached the final of the Challenge Cup (where they lost to a brilliant Montpellier), and appear to have the personnel to mount a sustained play-off challenge this year. Stuart McCloskey seems set to be at the heart of the action, after the veteran centre had the season of his life last year.

Below, Rugby World previews Ulster’s prospects heading into the new season. We’ll also be running guides to all the United Rugby Championship and Gallagher PREM sides in the build-up to the big kick-off.

Ulster discussion points

Ulster’s grand revolution was derailed last season as they nosedived in the URC. They were left banking on a first trophy in 20 years in the Challenge Cup final, only to get mauled by Montpellier.

Richie Murphy’s side were pushing for a home draw in the play-offs after they beat Zebre in late March. Then they imploded, failing to win any of their last four games.

At home to the Stormers, Nathan Doak went from try-saving hero to conceding a penalty try in the final minute. That 38-38 draw, and a late Kyle Rowe score that saw Glasgow win 26-22 in Belfast, cost Ulster a play-off spot and condemned them to this season’s Challenge Cup.

The positives? Ulster played some lovely rugby for long spells last season and supplied ten players to Ireland’s Nations Championship squad. And Joe Schmidt, the former Ireland and Wallabies boss, has joined in a consultancy capacity as Coach Development Advisor, a new role focused on developing the coaching pathway in the province.

Key player

Stuart McCloskey won every Player of the Year award going for Ulster and Ireland. The 34-year-old only scored two tries but chipped in with ten assists across the campaign. He also led the way in the Six Nations with 18 dominant contacts and eight turnovers won.

The man dubbed ‘The Irish Fridge’ by French media was sorely missed in the closing stages of the season after injuring his hamstring.

One to watch

Matthew Devine is reunited with Murphy, his old Ireland U20 coach, and arrives at Ulster with lofty ambitions. Devine has been highly touted for years but left Connacht after being frustrated by his lack of meaningful minutes. He will be up against Doak for the No 9 jersey and will back himself to make an impact.

Coaches’ box

Murphy retains the coaching services of Mark Sexton, Willie Faloon and Dan Soper. But Clarke Dermody, formerly at the Highlanders, takes over from Jimmy Duffy as forwards coach.

Ulster 2026-27 prediction

No heartache this time around for Ulster. They will make a big push in the URC – the top four is a realistic target.

Ulster 2026-27 odds

16-1

Vital statistic

Ulster won the fewest number of scrum penalties (11) and made the fewest kicks from hand (373) last season.

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Ulster signings

Matthew Devine (Connacht)

Chay Mullins (Connacht)

Eduardo Bello (Newcastle Red Bulls)

Eli Snyman (Benetton)

Jamie Benson (Harlequins)

Ben Donnell (Cardiff)

Keynan Knox (Nevers)

Daniel Hawkshaw (Clontarf)

Marton Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)

Ulster departures

Angus Bell (Waratahs)

Werner Kok (Newcastle Red Bulls)

James Humphreys

(Ealing Trailfinders)

Matthew Dalton (Kobelco Kobe Steelers)

Bryan O’Connor (released)

Rory McGuire (released)

John Andrew (released)

Ben Moxham (released)

Dave Shanahan (released)

Sean Reffell (released)

Marcus Rea (released)

Lorcan McLoughlin (released)

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