After a severe injury in Hamilton, Perry Baker will return for the USA in London this weekend.

Perry Baker Returns As USA Seek First World Rugby Sevens Series

After injuring his jaw in Hamilton earlier this year, Perry Baker couldn’t eat solid foods for two weeks. Thanks to a clash of heads against Tonga, he was on a liquid diet and missed out on representing his country in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

But he will return to play in London this weekend largely because the American has never been one to shy away from adversity, even when it became clear to him that a career in the NFL, his dream, was unlikely to ever occur.

In a video recently released by HSBC, Baker details his trials and tribulations throughout his career as a professional athlete. You can watch that below.

Indeed Baker’s return will give the USA side a big boost as they are looking to secure their first ever HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title.

Their best finish in the past has been fifth which came during the 2016-2017 season. The usual suspects of South Africa, England, Fiji and New Zealand finished ahead of them.

But this year the USA has been the most consistent side in the competition getting to the final in the first five events in Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton, Sydney and Las Vegas. The only final they won was in Vegas but the name of the game in the Sevens Series is consistency and because of that they see themselves at the top of the table heading into the London Sevens taking place this weekend.

It is the penultimate event before Paris which takes place on the 1st and 2nd of June.

They sit three points clear of Fiji at the moment and 15 ahead of New Zealand.