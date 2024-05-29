“Very positive” – Sanderson gives Tuilagi injury update ahead of Sale semi

Tuilagi had a hamstring injury after Sale's last regular season game

Sale Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson says he is hopeful Manu Tuilagi will be able to play this weekend.

The club have a Premiership semi-final away against Bath on Saturday. However, Tuilagi’s inclusion is not nailed on after he injured his hamstring at the end of the regular season.

“Very well, he is very positive,” said Sanderson. “He is out there on the training field. We have given him as long as we can and he is a quick healer, so hope springs eternal that he will make it for the weekend.

“It’s a high-grade one, so it’s about as good as you can get in terms of injuries if there is such a thing as good injuries. There’s isn’t but for someone who has had a lot of them and knows how to rehab, knows his body, for the severity it’s as good a news as we could have hoped for.”

If Sale beat Bath they will make the final for the second consecutive season. Last campaign they made the final for the first time in 17 years but fell short to Saracens.

Sale will be hoping all of their stars can help them get to the final once again, including Tom Curry. The England international is available for selection despite being ruled out of the season with a hip injury. Sanderson added while he is in contention they are still debating if they play him.

“We want to do what is right by Tom,” he said. “This is an international intensity, international quality match. It will be for all the physicality and ball in play time – just the quality of player that is out on the pitch.

“It’s a lot to ask. It’s not to say we are not going to ask but it’s a lot to ask for someone who has been out for seven or eight months to step into an international game. So these are the things we have got to weigh up, and that versus the quality of Sam Dugdale, who kind of epitomises our team.”

