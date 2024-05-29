Sanderson tells England taking Tom Curry on tour will shorten his career

Curry could be back in club action this weekend

Sale Sharks’ director of rugby Alex Sanderson says if Tom Curry plays for England this summer it will shorten his career.

Curry had been ruled out of the season after having a hip operation but there is potential for him to return for his club for their Premiership semi-final against Bath. This has opened up selection for England’s summer tour to Japan and New Zealand.

Read more: Summer tour fixtures

“It’s not down to me,” Sanderson said. “I will have a conversation, this will be between me and Tom, and Steve… if his body is good and he’s fit and it’s something that Tom wants to do and Steve needs him and needs him as a senior leader, it could be a good opportunity to get his (Test) career back on.

“I know he wants to play for England but understanding he has got a limited shelf life, when you do you want to play those international games? Whatever he plays in this off-season will take away games at the back end of his career. Guaranteed. So there is a careful management of Tom, perhaps more considered than what it was in the past.”

Sanderson did not confirm if Curry would return for Sale this season. They play Bath on Saturday and if they win that semi-final they will play the winner of Northampton v Saracens on 7 June.

Sanderson said Curry is available for selection but his inclusion has not been confirmed.

“We want to do what is right by Tom,” he added. “This is an international intensity, international quality match. It will be for all the physicality and ball in play time – just the quality of player that is out on the pitch.

“It’s a lot to ask. It’s not to say we are not going to ask but it’s a lot to ask for someone who has been out for seven or eight months to step into an international game. So these are the things we have got to weigh up, and that versus the quality of Sam Dugdale, who kind of epitomises our team.”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.