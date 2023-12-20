Veteran Wallaby reverses retirement to make professional return aged 41

Matt Giteau has signed with the San Diego Legion in the MLR for 2024

Matt Giteau has signed for San Diego Legion in the MLR for 2024 after making the shock decision to come out of retirement at the age of 41, just ten months after initially hanging up his boots.

The 103-cap Wallaby starred at three World Cups but his last taste of professional action also came in America with the now defunct LA Giltinis. Giteau won the MLR with the California-based franchise in 2021 before officially retiring at the end of the 2022 season.

But he has had a change of heart and will play for the Legion in the new campaign which now only features American sides after Canada’s Toronto Arrows pulled out. New York Ironworkers are another franchise not to make it to the first whistle in the new year.

Matt Giteau San Diego move reaction

Giteau said: “Really excited to be joining San Diego Legion. A proud club with some great fans and a great city. Can’t wait to get over there and rip in.”

“We are over the moon to secure the services of Matt for the upcoming season,” added Legion head coach and director of rugby, Danny Lee.

“To have a highly experienced, international player of Matt’s calibre join the Legion in something very exciting.

“He is a world-class player that will bring an incredible wealth of knowledge, competitive attitude and drive to succeed with him that will no doubt spread throughout the squad.

“We can’t wait to get the former MLR winner onboard.”

Giteau starred for the Brumbies and Western Force in Super Rugby before enjoying a trophy-laden spell at Toulon, where he formed a lethal 10-12 partnership with Jonny Wilkinson. He made the move to Suntory Sungoliath and Japan in 2017 for three years before heading stateside.

