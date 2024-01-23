Wade says Owen Farrell is “in for a treat” under Lancaster at Racing 92

The former Wasps winger will be joined by the outgoing Saracens fly-half in Paris in the summer

Christian Wade revealed everyone is “buzzing” at Racing 92 after the club confirmed former England captain Owen Farrell’s arrival and suggested the outgoing Saracens man will love life in Paris under Stuart Lancaster and his star-studded coaching team.

Former Wasps wing Wade featured alongside Farrell on England’s 2012 tour to South Africa when Racing boss Lancaster was the international head coach. Wade won his only full England cap against Argentina in 2013 before being called up to the British & Irish Lions tour in Australia, where he again linked up with Farrell who also made his England debut under Lancaster against Scotland in 2012.

Related: It’s official: Farrell will join Racing 92 this summer

Farrell announced in November that he was stepping away from the international arena to prioritise his own wellbeing and that of his family and he may now have played his last game in an England shirt after penning a two-year deal in the French capital which will rule him out until 2026. It also puts his potential involvement in the 2025 Lions tour to Australia, where his dad Andy Farrell will be head coach, in doubt.

Owen Farrell Lancaster connection

Wade told InstantCasino.com: “The place is buzzing. Owen is one of the best. I’ve known him for a long time since we were both capped by Stuart Lancaster back in 2012. We have had some great fly-halves in the past like Dan Carter, Johnny Sexton and Finn Russell. Now Owen. It’s great news. Stuart gave me my opportunity with England and took me on the tour to South Africa.

“Owen was on that tour as well and we got to know each other then. It will be brilliant to have him in the building! There were quite a few of us who were called up by Stuart who knew us when he oversaw the age group sides. Stuart changed England for the better when he took over and he was starting from scratch pretty much.

Read more: France Six Nations squad

“We are going pretty well as a team. We are top of the Top 14 table. We have had quite a few new players and a whole new management team with Stuart coming in from Leinster. We are playing a different style of rugby. There is a bit more structure to it. However, there has been a huge improvement in the time that we have been together even though we have had so many changes.

“I am really enjoying it. Owen will too. Everyone is so welcoming. The coaching team is incredible. Owen is in for a treat.

“Frederic Michalak is our back coach. Dimitri Szarzewski the forwards coach. Both were French internationals. And the ex All Black Joe Rokocoko is assistant backs coach and skills coach. And Yannick Nyanga is assistant forwards coach. We have a phenomenal coaching staff now. And Owen will love being involved with them.”

How do you think the Owen Farrell Lancaster combination will work next season? Let us know by emailing rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on social media.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.