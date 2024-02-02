Wales v Scotland predictions: Roof will be CLOSED in Cardiff

Warren Gatland and Gregor Townsend do battle in round one of the 2024 Six Nations

It was open and then it was closed. The Principality Stadium roof saga saw Warren Gatland vent his frustration at Scotland insisting it was kept open before the visitors performed a spectacular U-turn. Now that’s sorted, here are our Wales v Scotland predictions.

Watching Netflix’s Six Nations: Full Contact will have reminded you that Scotland pulled off a record 35-7 win over Wales at Murrayfield in last year’s Six Nations. However, their record away from home is not as impressive.

Scotland have not won in Cardiff since 2002 with Wales on a 11-match winning streak at the Principality Stadium. But will that end on Saturday?

Wales v Scotland predictions

Alan Dymock: Scotland by three points. For Scots, this fixture is an uncomfortable one. Cardiff has proven a vortex of troubling outcomes for them in the past. And so while they are favoured to triumph here, and the Wales set-up is really missing big figures, and Scotland have plans to disrupt lineouts and get that well-familiar backline moving, it may not all go to plan.

Scotland opted to have the roof open, in drizzle, an early attempt to push Wales a certain way perhaps. But then had a rethink, perhaps they thought they had put too much stock in nullifying noise?

It could be ill-tempered at points. With a home crowd behind them, Wales love picking up scraps. Gareth Davies may be lurking around areas off the back of scrums where Scottish backs try cute passes in behind… Any kind of win would be significant, even if it is Scotland by three. Just.

Josh Graham: Scotland by 15. Scotland smashed Wales last year and should be confident of repeating the trick here. Wales will play with heart but even raucous support under the (unanimously) closed roof is unlikely to drag this team to victory against Russell and Co.

If new full-back Kyle Rowe slots into the well-oiled backline nicely then you can’t really foresee too many problems for the visitors. Now is the time for Gregor Townsend’s men to get the Cardiff monkey off their backs.

Kick-off time: 4.45pm GMT – Saturday 3 February

TV channel: BBC One (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations wherever you are

Venue Principality Stadium

Capacity 74,500

Wales v Scotland head-to-head results

2023 Six Nations: Scotland 35-7 Wales

2022 Six Nations: Wales 20-17 Scotland

2021 Six Nations: Scotland 24-25 Wales

2020 Six Nations: Wales 10-14 Scotland (Llanelli)

2019 Six Nations: Scotland 11-18 Wales

Wales v Scotland team news

WALES: Cameron Winnett, Josh Adams, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Leon Brown, Dafydd Jenkins (captain), Adam Beard, James Botham, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Kemsley Mathias, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Alex Mann, Tomos Williams, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady

SCOTLAND: Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Scott Cummings, Luke Crosbie, Jamie Ritchie, Matt Fagerson

Replacements:Ewan Ashman, Alec Hepburn, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Ben Healy, Cam Redpath

