How to watch Wales v Scotland: Live stream the weekend’s final Six Nations match

A new-look Welsh team host Gregor Townsend's team at the Principality Stadium. Here's how to watch a Wales v Scotland live stream.

Scotland haven’t won in Cardiff since 2002, but with Wales rebuilding after the departure of many of their star players, Gregor Townsend’s team are arguably the favourites for this Six Nations match – especially after their record victory over the Welsh at Murrayfield last year. Whoever comes out on top it’s sure to be essential viewing, so you’ll want to know how to watch a Wales v Scotland live stream on Saturday.

This article contains all the information you need to view the match FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK and RTÉ Player in Ireland. If you’re going to be away from home for the final Six Nations match of the weekend, you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch a Wales v Scotland live stream FOR FREE from abroad.

With the likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Biggar and Justin Tipuric now retired, and Louis Rees-Zammit giving the NFL a try, Wales – under new 21-year-old skipper Dafydd Jenkins – are sure to have an experimental feel. There’s no question the Scottish side (co-captained by Rory Darge and Finn Russell) is the one with the experience, but will Russell be able to pull the strings as he has for Bath this season in the Gallagher Premiership?

Read on to find out how to watch a Wales v Scotland live stream anywhere in the world, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are. You can also check out our guide to watching the rest of this year’s tournament, and look back at the 2023 Six Nations with Netflix documentary Full Contact.

Watch Wales v Scotland: live stream for FREE from the UK

UK coverage of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations will be shared between the BBC and ITV.

The final match of this year’s opening weekend, Wales v Scotland, will be available FOR FREE on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The brilliant BBC iPlayer app works on almost all your devices – just search for iPlayer on any phone, tablet, smart TV or console you have to access the coverage.

You’ll be able to watch a Wales v Scotland live stream from 4:00pm GMT on Saturday 3 February ahead of the 4:45pm kick-off.

If you’re going to be away from the UK during the tournament, you can use ExpressVPN to watch a Wales v Scotland live stream FOR FREE from abroad by following the instructions below. But remember, you’ll still need a valid TV Licence to watch BBC iPlayer from overseas.

How to watch a Wales v Scotland live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch a Wales v Scotland live stream from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home, even while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Wales v Scotland: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, all 15 matches of the 2024 Six Nations Championship will be available for free on either RTÉ or Virgin Media Television.

A Wales v Scotland live stream will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, with live coverage starting at 4:00pm ahead of the 4:45pm kick-off.

Watch Wales v Scotland: live stream from South Africa

South African rugby fans looking to watch a Wales v South Africa live stream should make SuperSport their destination. The match kicks off at 6:45pm SAST on Saturday 3 February.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Wales v Scotland: live stream from the USA

NBC Sports are the rights holders for the tournament in the USA, and Six Nations matches will be available on CNBC. Wales v Scotland kicks off at 11:45am ET, 8:45am PT on Saturday 3 February.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling via the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’ll usually cost you $46 per month ($40 for Sling Blue, $6 for the add-on) but Sling are currently offering your first month for $20. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

You’ll also be able to watch a Wales v Scotland live stream on the Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch Wales v Scotland: live stream from New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show Six Nations matches. A Wales v Scotland live stream will be available on Sky Sport 1, but you’ll have to get up early – or not bother going to bed – with coverage starting at 5:35am NZDT on Sunday 4 February.

Watch Wales v Scotland from Australia

If you’re in Australia you’ll need to head to Stan Sport to watch a Wales v Scotland live stream, as the platform has the rights to all 15 Six Nations matches ad-free, live and on demand. Kick-off is at 3:45am AEDT on Sunday 4 February.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Wales v Scotland: live stream FOR FREE from France

In France, you can watch Wales v Scotland FOR FREE on France 2 and its France TV streaming service. Kick-off is at 5:45pm French time.

Watch Wales v Scotland from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out an annual subscription for $169.

Wales v Scotland kick-off times

Here is the Wales v Scotland kick-off time where you are:

UK: 4:45pm

South Africa: 6:45pm

Ireland: 4:45pm

USA: 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT)

Australia: 3:45am (AEDT), Sunday 4 February

New Zealand: 5:45am, Sunday 4 February

France: 5:45pm

