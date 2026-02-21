I think there will only be one point in it! Wales v Scotland predictions Six Nations 2026

Steve Tandy's men try and stop the rot against his resurgent old side fresh from Calcutta Cup glory
It was contrasting emotions for these two sides last week but here are our Wales v Scotland predictions.
The hosts were hit for 50 by a free-running French side and this week’s opponents Scotland are flying high after beating the Auld Enemy.
Wales v Scotland predictions
Joseph Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Wales 14-15 Scotland
Scotland’s record in Cardiff over the past two decades makes for woeful reading with just one win, albeit in 2024, from ten visits.
Likewise in the past five occasions in which Scotland have won the Calcutta Cup, they have ended up losing the very next fixture four times. Records that will have Scots a touch worried, especially when consistency is not something Gregor Townsend’s men are famed for.
Luckily they play a Wales team that have been handed shellackings from England and France over the past two weekends. France were in second gear last week and still posted 50.Logic should dictate that Scotland win this comfortably but there is something in the back of my mind telling me that this will be much closer than expected…
Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: Wales 12-22 Scotland
As much as I’d like to plump for a Welsh upset win, I just can’t see it. However, I do think they will give Scotland a fright.
Steve Tandy’s inside knowledge, having been Gregor Townsend’s defence coach, must count for something. But with an eager-to-impress Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe both recalled, expect Scotland to stay at arm’s length.
Wales v Scotland rugby key info, kick-off time and TV channel
Kick-off time: 4.40pm GMT – Sat 21 Feb
TV channel: BBC (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations
Venue: Principality Stadium
Capacity: 73,931
Wales v Scotland head-to-head record
2025 Six Nations: Scotland 35-29 Wales
2024 Six Nations: Wales 26-27 Scotland
2023 Six Nations: Scotland 35-7 Wales
2022 Six Nations: Wales 20-17 Scotland
2021 Six Nations: Scotland 24-25 Wales
Wales v Scotland team news
