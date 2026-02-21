I think there will only be one point in it! Wales v Scotland predictions Six Nations 2026

Steve Tandy's men try and stop the rot against his resurgent old side fresh from Calcutta Cup glory

It was contrasting emotions for these two sides last week but here are our Wales v Scotland predictions.

The hosts were hit for 50 by a free-running French side and this week’s opponents Scotland are flying high after beating the Auld Enemy.

Wales v Scotland predictions

Joseph Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Wales 14-15 Scotland

Scotland’s record in Cardiff over the past two decades makes for woeful reading with just one win, albeit in 2024, from ten visits.

Likewise in the past five occasions in which Scotland have won the Calcutta Cup, they have ended up losing the very next fixture four times. Records that will have Scots a touch worried, especially when consistency is not something Gregor Townsend’s men are famed for.

Luckily they play a Wales team that have been handed shellackings from England and France over the past two weekends. France were in second gear last week and still posted 50.

Logic should dictate that Scotland win this comfortably but there is something in the back of my mind telling me that this will be much closer than expected…

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: Wales 12-22 Scotland

As much as I’d like to plump for a Welsh upset win, I just can’t see it. However, I do think they will give Scotland a fright.

Steve Tandy’s inside knowledge, having been Gregor Townsend’s defence coach, must count for something. But with an eager-to-impress Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe both recalled, expect Scotland to stay at arm’s length.

Wales v Scotland rugby key info, kick-off time and TV channel

Kick-off time: 4.40pm GMT – Sat 21 Feb

TV channel: BBC (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Principality Stadium

Capacity: 73,931

Wales v Scotland head-to-head record

2025 Six Nations: Scotland 35-29 Wales

2024 Six Nations: Wales 26-27 Scotland

2023 Six Nations: Scotland 35-7 Wales

2022 Six Nations: Wales 20-17 Scotland

2021 Six Nations: Scotland 24-25 Wales

Wales v Scotland team news

