Take a look at what games are being televised where to make sure you don't miss any of the action

Once again the Six Nations kicks off in February, so to make sure you miss none of the action, Rugby World has compiled a breakdown of where all the matches will be televised in the UK. And it’s all on free-to-air again!

There are also details of how to watch Six Nations matches wherever you are in the world. But below are the UK details. In the men’s Six Nations Championship the games are shared between BBC and ITV.

The rule of thumb is: if England, Ireland, Italy or France are playing at home, then the game will be televised on ITV. If Scotland or Wales are at home, then the BBC is televising the match. Here’s where to tune in, rugby fans…

Six Nations TV Coverage BBC and ITV Matches

Round 1

Sat 4 February, Wales v Ireland (2.15pm) BBC

Sat 4 February, England v Scotland (4.45pm) ITV

Sun 5 February, Italy v France (3pm) ITV

Round 2

Sat 11 February, Ireland v France (2.15pm) ITV

Sat 11 February, Scotland v Wales (4.45pm) BBC

Sun 12 February, England v Italy (3pm) ITV

Round 3

Sat 25 February, Italy v Ireland (2.15pm) ITV

Sat 25 February, Wales v England (4.45pm) BBC

Sun 26 February, France v Scotland (3pm) ITV

Round 4

Sat 11 March, Italy v Wales (2.15pm) ITV

Sat 11 March, England v France (4.45pm) ITV

Sun 12 March, Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC

Round 5

Sat 18 March, Scotland v Italy (12.30pm) BBC

Sat 18 March, France v Wales (2.45pm) ITV

Sat 18 March, Ireland v England (5pm) ITV

Follow our Six Nations homepage which we update regularly with news and features. You can also find out who will be the The BBC’s Six Nations Pundits.

Recommended videos for you

Which matches are you looking forward to most? You can let us know via rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on our social channels.

And, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram